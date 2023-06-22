G20 Countries Must Create a Path for Increased Research Collaborations: PM Modi at Education Ministers’ Meet

G20 countries with their respective strengths can play a crucial role in promoting research and innovation, especially in the Global South, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the G20 Education Ministers’ Meet held in Pune via video message today. The dignitaries must create a path for increased research collaborations, he added.

There is a need to adapt and use new e-learning innovatively, he said, adding that the objective must be to provide quality education with better governance. The Prime Minister said that digital technology serves as an equaliser and promotes inclusivity, according to the press release by PIB.

PM Modi further touched upon the potential of Artificial Intelligence which offers great potential in the field of learning, skilling, and education. He also stressed the role of G-20 in striking the right balance between the opportunities and challenges posed by technology.

During the meeting, PM Modi highlighted several initiatives taken by the government including Swayam, an online platform that hosts all courses from class 9 to the postgraduate level that enables students to learn remotely while focussing on access, equity, and quality. He also mentioned the Diksha Portal which aims to deliver school education through distance learning, according to the release. The prime minister informed that the portal supports learning in 29 Indian and 7 foreign languages and has witnessed over 137 million course completions so far.