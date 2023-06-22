Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Breaking News
This Is Treason, Russia Will Defend Itself and Repel Hostile Move: Putin Addresses Russian Citizens
Home » education-career » G20 Countries Must Create a Path for Increased Research Collaborations: PM Modi at Education Ministers’ Meet

G20 Countries Must Create a Path for Increased Research Collaborations: PM Modi at Education Ministers’ Meet

During the G20 Education Ministers’ Meet, PM Modi said that the govt is undertaking skill mapping where the education, skill, and labor ministries are working in tandem on this initiative

Advertisement

Curated By: Sukanya Nandy

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 11:42 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Narendra Modi remarked that digital technology serves as an equaliser and promotes inclusivity (Reuters/File Photo)
PM Narendra Modi remarked that digital technology serves as an equaliser and promotes inclusivity (Reuters/File Photo)

G20 countries with their respective strengths can play a crucial role in promoting research and innovation, especially in the Global South, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the G20 Education Ministers’ Meet held in Pune via video message today. The dignitaries must create a path for increased research collaborations, he added.

There is a need to adapt and use new e-learning innovatively, he said, adding that the objective must be to provide quality education with better governance. The Prime Minister said that digital technology serves as an equaliser and promotes inclusivity, according to the press release by PIB.

PM Modi further touched upon the potential of Artificial Intelligence which offers great potential in the field of learning, skilling, and education. He also stressed the role of G-20 in striking the right balance between the opportunities and challenges posed by technology.

Advertisement

During the meeting, PM Modi highlighted several initiatives taken by the government including Swayam, an online platform that hosts all courses from class 9 to the postgraduate level that enables students to learn remotely while focussing on access, equity, and quality. He also mentioned the Diksha Portal which aims to deliver school education through distance learning, according to the release. The prime minister informed that the portal supports learning in 29 Indian and 7 foreign languages and has witnessed over 137 million course completions so far.

top videos
  • Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Kiara Advani's Cream Bodysuit & Ruffled Skirt Set Will Cost You A Bomb If You Want To Shop The Look
  • Anusha Dandekar Undergoes Ovarian Lump Surgery: All About The Condition, How To Prevent It | Expert
  • Priyanka, Nick Take MM For Her First Ascot | Suhana Buys Rs 13 Crore Land? | Adipurush Crashes At BO

    • PM Modi also emphasised that foundational literacy forms a strong base for the youth and India is combining it with technology. He highlighted the Nipun Bharat initiative and said that ‘Foundational Literacy and Numeracy’ has been identified as a priority by G20 as well. He also stressed working on it in a time-bound manner by 2030, the release added.

    Furthermore, the PM added that the govt is undertaking skill mapping where the education, skill, and labor ministries are working in tandem on this initiative. He suggested that G-20 countries undertake skill mapping at the global level and find gaps that need to be plugged in.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sukanya NandySukanya Nandy, Subeditor at News18.com, covers education and career. She has bee...Read More

    first published: June 22, 2023, 11:36 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 11:42 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App