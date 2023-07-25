Meet Rajasthan's Gagan Singh Meena, Who Cracked UPSC Civil Services Twice

Gagan Singh Meena from Rajasthan has achieved something that many can only dream of - cracking the UPSC exam not once, but twice. In his first attempt in 2021, he was selected for IPS by securing a rank of 592 and in his second attempt, he secured a position in the prestigious IAS.

Hailing from the village of Meena Baroda in Rajasthan, Gagan secured the 120th rank in the 2022 UPSC civil services exam and got at an impressive 2nd rank in the ST category. Expressing his gratitude for this journey, he tweeted from his official Twitter handle on Sunday, “Officially allotted IAS service. Many thanks and gratitude to everyone involved in this journey."

Advertisement

Reports indicate that Gagan’s late father’s dream was for him to become a collector, a dream that Gagan fulfilled by cracking UPSC. However, Gagan’s aspiration was to become an IAS officer and despite facing challenges, he persevered. Coming from a family of farmers, his family encouraged him to stop pursuing his dream but he remained determined to achieve his goal.