GATE 2023 Result LIVE Updates: IIT Kanpur to Announce Result Today, Where and When to Check

Last Updated: March 16, 2023, 09:50 IST
New Delhi, India
GATE 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is set to announce the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 today, March 16, after 4 PM. “GATE 2023 Result will be available on 16th March 2023 after 4:00 pm in candidate application portal,” reads the official notice. Read More
There are 82 two-paper combinations available for GATE 2023 with the addition of some new paper combinations. Some combinations of GATE 2022 were removed due to logistic/operational issues.
Last year, the qualifying cut-offs for GATE metallurgical engineering spanned between 46.2 to 30.8, depending on the reservation categories. For engineering sciences (fluid mechanics/thermodynamics), the cut-off was between 40.3 to 26.8. Those who wanted to opt for textile engineering and fibre science saw a cut-off range of 36.8 to 25.6. For biotechnology, one had to have scored a minimum of 35.5 to 23.6, depending on reservation status. For life science (botany/ zoology), the cut-offs ranged from 33.9 to 22.5.
Step 1: Go to the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in
Step 2: On the main site, go to ‘Candidate Login’ section
Step 3: As the new page opens, enter your Enrollment ID / Email Address and password. Then click on submit.
Step 4: The GATE 2023 result will appear on the screen. Check and download it.
The cut-off marks for all 29 GATE papers will be released after the result is out. It is determined on the basis of the cumulative marks secured by candidates, the total number of candidates, and the availability of seats, among others. Two types of cut-offs – qualifying and admission cut-off – are expected to be released for the exam this year.
GATE is an entrance test held for various undergraduate subjects in architecture, arts, commerce, engineering and technology, and science. Institutes use the examination for admission and/or financial assistance for masters’s and doctoral programmes. Several PSUs use GATE scores in their recruitment processes.
Organised by IIT-Kanput, the GATE 2023 was conducted by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, and six other IITs, which include Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kharagpur, Madras, and Roorkee. The test is conducted on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, which comes under the department of higher education, ministry of education, the government of India.
