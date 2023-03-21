GATE 2023 Scorecard Today at gate.iitk.ac.in, Steps to Download

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will release the the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 scorecard today, March 21. Once it is issued, candidates who successfully completed the exam will be able to download their scorecard from the official website of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in, after 5 pm.

“GATE 2023 Scorecard will be available on 21st March 2023 after 5:00 PM in the candidate application portal," reads the official notice. The scorecard for GATE can be downloaded from March 21 to 31. It can also be downloaded by paying a late fee of Rs 500 from June 1 to December 31.

IIT Kanpur conducted the GATE 2023 exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12. The provisional answer keys for the same were issued on February 21. The GATE 2023 result was declared on March 16. Along with the results, IIT Kanpur also released the list of GATE toppers this year.

It is to be noted that the GATE 2023 scorecard will include details such as candidates’ marks, scores, qualifying marks, all-India positions, and the total number of applicants. The scorecard is valid for up to three years after the results are declared.

GATE 2023 Scorecard: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIT GATE at gate.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link provided for the GATE scorecard (when available).

Step 3: On the new page, enter the login credentials such as Enrolment ID / Email Address and Password correctly.

Step 4: The GATE 2023 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, save, and download it. Also, take a printout of the same for further need.

If in case, candidates find any error or mistake on the scorecard, they must notify the authorities as soon as possible. Candidates should show or present the GATE 2023 scorecard during the Master of Technology (MTech) admissions procedure and Public Sector Undertakings (PSU) GATE recruitment.

It is important to note that the GATE scorecard 2023 will be available only for those students who have obtained marks more than or equal to the qualifying marks mentioned for the SC/ST/PwD category of that exam paper. Other applicants will not get any score card for GATE 2023.

