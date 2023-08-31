GATE 2024 Application Begins At gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Steps To Apply

This year the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 will be administered by the Indian Institute of Science Bangalore. The registration for GATE 2024 has begun from yesterday. Candidates interested and eligible to appear for GATE 2024 can visit the official website, gate2024.iisc.ac.in. Examination for GATE 2024 are planned for February 3, 4, 10, and 11. The GATE 2024 admit card will become available on January 3, 2024 while results are anticipated to be released on March 16, 2024.

GATE 2024: ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Candidates who have completed a degree program in engineering, technology, science, architecture, or the humanities and are currently enrolled in their third or final year of an undergraduate degree program are also eligible to apply.

GATE 2024: STEPS TO APPLY

Step 1: Go to gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, register and fill in the required details.

Step 3: Upload all the required documents, and pay the exam fee.

Step 4: Crosscheck all the details in GATE 2024 application form, then save and submit the form.

Step 5: Take a print out for future use.

GATE 2024: APPLICATION FEES

To apply for the exam, general category candidates must submit an application fee of Rs. 1,800. Those from the SC, ST, PwD, and female groups must pay Rs 900, in contrast. According to the institute, students who enroll for two papers must pay twice as much as those who submit for one paper.

GATE 2024 : DOCUMENTS FOR APPLICATION

— Candidate’s recent photograph and signature.

— SC/ST certificate in pdf format.

— PwD Certificate, if required.

— Address proof and others.