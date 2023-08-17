GATE 2024 to Begin on February 3, Check Schedule Here

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has announced the exam dates for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. IISc Bangalore will hold the exam in February 2024. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can visit the official website,gate2024.isc.ac.in, to register. Additionally, a new paper on data science and artificial intelligence has been introduced to the GATE 2024 syllabus.

The GATE 2024 exam will be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024, by IISc Bangalore. This year IISC Bangalore has increased the number of GATE exam papers to 30. As per the GATE 2024 September 29 is the last date to apply for the exam. From November 7 through November 11, candidates can make changes to their GATE 2024 application form. Beginning January 3, 2024, the admit cards will be made available to the applicants.

Candidates need to fulfil the GATE eligibility criteria to appear for the entrance exam. The GATE 2024 exam notification is available to candidates on the official website in pdf format. This also includes information about fees, registration deadlines, the official website, eligibility criteria, and more.

GATE Registration 2024: How to Apply

Step 1: Candidates have to register for the GATE exam through the GOAPS 2024 portal. Applicant’s first, middle name, surname, mobile number, valid email id, country of residence and password are the details on the GATE 2024 registration.

Step 2: After adding the required details, candidates have to key in the OTP received on the mobile number and registered email ID.

Step 3: A unique enrolment ID will be allotted to the candidates who have successfully registered.

Step 4: Once registered, candidates have to complete the GATE 2024 application form with details like academic details, personal details, communication details, a paper appearing for, photo ID proof, exam centre details, signature, and category certificate (for reserved categories).

Step 5: Next, upload images of signatures, photos and other documents as per the specification.