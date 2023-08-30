GATE 2024: IISc Bangalore Likely to Start Registration Process Today

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024 online registration process is expected to begin today, August 30. Interested and eligible candidates can apply via the official website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The IISc Bangalore will conduct the GATE 2024 on February 3, 4, 10, and 11.

GATE is conducted to select candidates for enrollment into master’s programmes in engineering. The candidates for central government departments and many public sector enterprises are also selected through the exam.

GATE 2024 Application: Documents Required

— Candidate’s recent photograph and signature.

— SC/ST certificate in pdf format.

— PwD Certificate, if required.

— Address proof and others.

GATE 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, register and fill in the required details.

Step 3: Upload all the required documents, and pay the exam fee.

Step 4: Crosscheck all the details, then save and submit the form.

Step 5: Take a print out for future use.

GATE 2024: Application Fees

Candidates from the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 1,800 to apply for the exam. Whereas, those from the SC, ST, PwD, and female categories have to pay Rs 900. Students who are enrolling for two papers must pay twice as much as those submitting for a single paper, as per the institute.