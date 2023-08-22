GATE 2024 Registration Likely to Begin on August 24, Check Schedule

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore recently released the exam schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2024. The online registration process for GATE 2024 is anticipated to start on August 24. Students who wish to appear for the aptitude exam can go to the official website - gate2024.isc.ac.in to register themselves.

According to the schedule, the GATE examination will be conducted by IISc Bangalore in February 2024. The designated dates for the exam are February 3, 4, 10, and 11. Notably, this year, IISc Bangalore has expanded the range of GATE exam papers to a total of 30 subjects. In addition, the GATE 2024 syllabus now includes a new paper on data science and artificial intelligence.

GATE 2024: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the GOAPS 2024 portal at gate2024.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Candidates need to register themselves on the portal.

Step 3: Once registration is done, enter the OTP received on the mobile number and email ID.

Step 4: Then fill out the GATE 2024 application form and upload all the mandatory scanned documents as asked.

Step 5: Pay the GATE 2024 application fee via online mode.

Step 6: Cross-check all the details and submit the form.

GATE 2024: Important Dates

–– Online Application Process Opens: Expected to open by August 24.

–– Closing date of regular online registration/application process (Without Late Fee): September 29.

–– Closing date of extended online registration/ application process (With Late Fee): October 13

–– Corrections in GATE 2024 Application: November 7 to November 11.

–– Release of GATE admit cards for download: January 3, 2024

–– GATE 2024 Exams: February 3, 4, 10 and 11, 2024

–– Candidate’s response available in the application portal: February 16, 2024

–– GATE 2024 Answer Key: February 21, 2024

–– Submission of challenges by candidates on answer keys: February 22 to February 25, 2024

–– Announcement of GATE 2024 Results: March 16, 2024

–– Availability of Score Card: March 23, 2024

What Is GATE?