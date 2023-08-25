GATE 2024 Registration Postponed, to Begin on August 30

The registration for GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test In Engineering) 2024 is now postponed by the organising institute - Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. The application portal to register for GATE 2024 is expected to open by August 30, 2023. The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has not released statement as to why the GATE 2024 registration is postponed. However, the concluding date of GATE 2024 registration is September 29, 2023.

The development has come as a surprise for GATE 2024 aspirants who were ready to fill the application form. However, the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru has not yet apprised of any change in the time table of GATE 2024 examinations. The GATE 2024 exam is scheduled to commence on February 3, 2024.

The aptitude exam will be administered on February 3, 4, 10, and 11 in two sessions from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. For application form and other information, such as the detailed timetable, are available on the official website of GATE, gate2024.iisc.ac.in for candidates.

Advertisement

GATE 2024 Registration: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Access the GATE 2024 registration website at gate2024.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2. Select the GATE 2024 registration link.

Step 3. To complete GATE 2024 registration, include information such as your name, email address, and phone number.

Step 4. Fill out the application form with your personal and academic credentials.

Step 5. Upload a scanned copy of your photograph and signature in accordance with the guidelines.

Step 6. Pay the GATE 2024 registration fee online.

Step 7. Fill in all the details in the application form and review them

Step 8. Finally, complete and submit the GATE 2024 exam registration form.

GATE 2024 Registration : Documents Required

1. Candidate’s photograph

Advertisement

2. Candidate’s signature

3. Scanned copy of Category (SC/ST) certificate(if applicable).

4. Scanned copy of PwD Certificate (if applicable).

5. Scanned copy of Certificate of Dyslexia (if applicable).

6. Scanned copy of valid photo Identity document. (Aadhar-UID / Passport/ PAN Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License)