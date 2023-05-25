Trends :PSEB 10th ResultMP Board 12th ResultMP Board 10th ResultUK Board ResultGSEB SSC Result
Home » education-career » GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: 64.62 Percent Students Qualified; Check Results At gseb.org

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: 64.62 Percent Students Qualified; Check Results At gseb.org

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: Gujarat Board of Secondary Education (GBSE) 10th result 2023 date and time how to check details here. The results can be accessed on the official website gseb.org, news18.com

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:43 IST

Gujarat, India

Advertisement

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced class 10th result.  Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result from the official website, gseb.org. Candidates can check their results by using their seat number. Gujarat SSC examinations 2023 was held from March 14 to March 28, 2023. Read More

May 25, 2023 08:43 IST

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: Results analysis

1084 schools have registered less than 30 percent board exams result and 157 schools have registered 0 percent board exam results.

May 25, 2023 08:42 IST

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: Results analysis

Number of students applied: 7,41,411

Number of Gujarat students appeared: 7,34,898

Number of Gujarat Board students passed: 4,74,893

Number of repeater students: 1,65,690

Number of children who appeared from repeaters: 1,58,623

Number of repeater students passing: 27,446 (17.30%)

Advertisement
May 25, 2023 08:38 IST

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: Surat best performing district!

Second time in row when students from Surat has performed impressively. This year, Surat has pass percentage of 76.45 per cent.

May 25, 2023 08:31 IST

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: Website working effectively! Check online

Step 1: Visit Gujarat Board’s official website – www.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the “GSEB SSC/Class 10 Result 2023" link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen wherein; students will have to enter their seat number in the space given.

Step 4: Press the “Submit" button.

Step 5: The Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the Gujarat SSC result and keep a printout of it.

May 25, 2023 08:24 IST

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: In Gujarat, as many as 272 schools have received 100 percent results!

Step 1: Visit Gujarat Board’s official website – www.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the “GSEB SSC/Class 10 Result 2023" link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen wherein; students will have to enter their seat number in the space given.

Step 4: Press the “Submit" button.

Step 5: The Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the Gujarat SSC result and keep a printout of it.

May 25, 2023 08:23 IST

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: Grade wise distribution of students

Gujarat students with grade A1: 6,111 Students

Gujarat Board students with B grade : 86,611 Students

Gujarat Board Class 10th students with grade B2: 1,27,652

Students with grade C1: 1,39,242

Students with grade C2: 67,373

Advertisement
May 25, 2023 08:20 IST

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: Comparison from last year pass percentage

Comparing the result from last year, the overall pass percentage has slightly dropped.

2023: 64.62%

2022: 65.18%

May 25, 2023 08:17 IST

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: Pass percentage

Overall pass percentage of Gujarat class 10th students- 64.62%

May 25, 2023 08:12 IST

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: Past percentage

2022- 65.18 percent

2021- 100 percent

2020- 60.40 percent

2019- 66.97 percent

2018- 67.5 percent

2017- 68.24 percent

2016- 67.06 percent

2015- 54.42 percent

May 25, 2023 08:11 IST

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: Check results via sms

-Go to the SMS application or the inbox on your mobile phone.

-Compose a new SMS in the format required: SSC Seat Number.

-Send the SMS to the number 56263.

-Within a few seconds of sending the SMS, the GSEB 10th Result 2023 will be sent to your phone as an SMS.

May 25, 2023 08:10 IST

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: Access marksheet online

After the results of the board examination are declared, a student will be sent to the schools along with the mark sheet and certificate along with the required form of mark verification, file verification, name correction, group correction, denial of marks and re-appearing in the examination.

May 25, 2023 08:09 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Students can check result at gseb.org. Link is activated!

After the results of the board examination are declared, a student will be sent to the schools along with the mark sheet and certificate along with the required form of mark verification, file verification, name correction, group correction, denial of marks and re-appearing in the examination.

May 25, 2023 08:05 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Check results at What's App

Students can check Gujarat class 10th board examination result through WhatsApp. Sudents have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971.

May 25, 2023 07:57 IST

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: Check results

Enter the 7 digits seats number of the designated space and select the submit option.

May 25, 2023 07:53 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Check results via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker- digilocker.gov.in or download the mobile app on your phone.

Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.

Step 3: After logging in, look for and click on the “Education" section. Then select the “Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board" link.

Step 4: Select the “Class 10 Result" link from the drop-down list.

Step 5: On the new window, enter the GSHSEB Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other details. Then click on “Get Result".

Step 6: The result will be available on the screen.

May 25, 2023 07:53 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Website down! Check here how to access results

-Go to the SMS application or the inbox on your mobile phone.

-Compose a new SMS in the format required: SSC Seat Number.

-Send the SMS to the number 56263.

-Within a few seconds of sending the SMS, the GSEB 10th Result 2023 will be sent to your phone as an SMS.

May 25, 2023 07:52 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Students can check result at gseb.org. Link is activated!

-Go to the SMS application or the inbox on your mobile phone.

-Compose a new SMS in the format required: SSC Seat Number.

-Send the SMS to the number 56263.

-Within a few seconds of sending the SMS, the GSEB 10th Result 2023 will be sent to your phone as an SMS.

May 25, 2023 07:48 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Results announced !

-Go to the SMS application or the inbox on your mobile phone.

-Compose a new SMS in the format required: SSC Seat Number.

-Send the SMS to the number 56263.

-Within a few seconds of sending the SMS, the GSEB 10th Result 2023 will be sent to your phone as an SMS.

May 25, 2023 07:46 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: The link for the results is available on the website but is not yet activated!

-Go to the SMS application or the inbox on your mobile phone.

-Compose a new SMS in the format required: SSC Seat Number.

-Send the SMS to the number 56263.

-Within a few seconds of sending the SMS, the GSEB 10th Result 2023 will be sent to your phone as an SMS.

May 25, 2023 07:43 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Students are advised to stay updated with News18.com for results updates

-Go to the SMS application or the inbox on your mobile phone.

-Compose a new SMS in the format required: SSC Seat Number.

-Send the SMS to the number 56263.

-Within a few seconds of sending the SMS, the GSEB 10th Result 2023 will be sent to your phone as an SMS.

May 25, 2023 07:41 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: How to access marksheet offline

After the results of the board examination are declared, a student will be sent to the schools along with the mark sheet and certificate along with the required form of mark verification, file verification, name correction, group correction, denial of marks and re-appearing in the examination.

May 25, 2023 07:40 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: 20 minutes left for results!

After the results of the board examination are declared, a student will be sent to the schools along with the mark sheet and certificate along with the required form of mark verification, file verification, name correction, group correction, denial of marks and re-appearing in the examination.

May 25, 2023 07:40 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Check results via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to DigiLocker- digilocker.gov.in or download the mobile app on your phone.

Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.

Step 3: After logging in, look for and click on the “Education" section. Then select the “Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board" link.

Step 4: Select the “Class 10 Result" link from the drop-down list.

Step 5: On the new window, enter the GSHSEB Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other details. Then click on “Get Result".

Step 6: The result will be available on the screen.

May 25, 2023 07:37 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Check results via sms

-Go to the SMS application or the inbox on your mobile phone.

-Compose a new SMS in the format required: SSC Seat Number.

-Send the SMS to the number 56263.

-Within a few seconds of sending the SMS, the GSEB 10th Result 2023 will be sent to your phone as an SMS.

May 25, 2023 07:30 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Half an hour left for declaration of results!

-Go to the SMS application or the inbox on your mobile phone.

-Compose a new SMS in the format required: SSC Seat Number.

-Send the SMS to the number 56263.

-Within a few seconds of sending the SMS, the GSEB 10th Result 2023 will be sent to your phone as an SMS.

May 25, 2023 07:29 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Last year past percentage

2022- 65.18 percent

2021- 100 percent

2020- 60.40 percent

2019- 66.97 percent

2018- 67.5 percent

2017- 68.24 percent

2016- 67.06 percent

2015- 54.42 percent

May 25, 2023 07:24 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Results for supplementary exam

The results of the compartment exams are expected to be declared in August 2023.

May 25, 2023 07:24 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: When supplementary exams forms will be available?

These forms will be made available online after the release of the GSEB 10th Result 2023. The dates for the Gujarat Board supplementary exams are anticipated to be announced in July 2023.

May 25, 2023 07:23 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Supplementary exam

The Gujarat Board will conduct supplementary exams for Class 10 students who fail to qualify in one or two subjects in the GSEB 10th Result 2023. Separate application forms will be provided for students to apply for the supplementary exams.

May 25, 2023 07:22 IST

GBSE Gujarat Board Class 10th LIVE Updates: Date and time of results

Date: May 25, 2023

Time: 8 AM

 

Read more

Those students who score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject will be declared pass in the GSEB 10th results 2023.

In case the official website is down students can check their results via SMS. One can type an SMS in the format: SSC SeatNumber and send it to 56263. The marks secured in each subject will be notified on the mobile number. Apart from this, results GSHSEB class 10th results will be available through WhatsApp. Candidates have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.

Students can also apply for rechecking and supplementary examination. The details will be announced in the press conference. Last year, a total of 772771 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 503726 passed. The overall pass percentage was 65.18 per cent, with 59.92 per cent of boys passing the examination and 71.66 per cent of girls passing the exam.

Meanwhile, GSEB board students who appeared in the HSC science stream were able to download the marksheets on May 2. The overall pass percentage of GSEB HSC results 2023 was 65.58 per cent. This year 1523 students scored A2, 6,188 students scored B1, 11,984 students scored B2 and 19,135 students scored C1. Morbi is the top-performing district this year.

About 1,06,347 of the roughly 1.07 lakh students who registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams this year actually showed up to sit for the board exams. The class 12 exams for the Gujarat board were conducted from March 14 to March 31, while the practical exams commenced on February 20 and ended on February 28.

TRENDING NEWS