GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: 64.62 Percent Students Qualified; Check Results At gseb.org

Those students who score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject will be declared pass in the GSEB 10th results 2023.

In case the official website is down students can check their results via SMS. One can type an SMS in the format: SSC SeatNumber and send it to 56263. The marks secured in each subject will be notified on the mobile number. Apart from this, results GSHSEB class 10th results will be available through WhatsApp. Candidates have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.

Students can also apply for rechecking and supplementary examination. The details will be announced in the press conference. Last year, a total of 772771 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 503726 passed. The overall pass percentage was 65.18 per cent, with 59.92 per cent of boys passing the examination and 71.66 per cent of girls passing the exam.

Meanwhile, GSEB board students who appeared in the HSC science stream were able to download the marksheets on May 2. The overall pass percentage of GSEB HSC results 2023 was 65.58 per cent. This year 1523 students scored A2, 6,188 students scored B1, 11,984 students scored B2 and 19,135 students scored C1. Morbi is the top-performing district this year.

About 1,06,347 of the roughly 1.07 lakh students who registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams this year actually showed up to sit for the board exams. The class 12 exams for the Gujarat board were conducted from March 14 to March 31, while the practical exams commenced on February 20 and ended on February 28.