GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live: 64.62 Percent Students Qualified; Check Results At gseb.org

Last Updated: May 25, 2023, 08:43 IST
Gujarat, India
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced class 10th result. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their result from the official website, gseb.org. Candidates can check their results by using their seat number. Gujarat SSC examinations 2023 was held from March 14 to March 28, 2023. Read More
1084 schools have registered less than 30 percent board exams result and 157 schools have registered 0 percent board exam results.
Number of students applied: 7,41,411
Number of Gujarat students appeared: 7,34,898
Number of Gujarat Board students passed: 4,74,893
Number of repeater students: 1,65,690
Number of children who appeared from repeaters: 1,58,623
Number of repeater students passing: 27,446 (17.30%)
Second time in row when students from Surat has performed impressively. This year, Surat has pass percentage of 76.45 per cent.
Step 1: Visit Gujarat Board’s official website – www.gseb.org.
Step 2: On the main page, click on the “GSEB SSC/Class 10 Result 2023" link.
Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen wherein; students will have to enter their seat number in the space given.
Step 4: Press the “Submit" button.
Step 5: The Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen.
Step 6: Download the Gujarat SSC result and keep a printout of it.
Gujarat students with grade A1: 6,111 Students
Gujarat Board students with B grade : 86,611 Students
Gujarat Board Class 10th students with grade B2: 1,27,652
Students with grade C1: 1,39,242
Students with grade C2: 67,373
Comparing the result from last year, the overall pass percentage has slightly dropped.
2023: 64.62%
2022: 65.18%
Overall pass percentage of Gujarat class 10th students- 64.62%
2022- 65.18 percent
2021- 100 percent
2020- 60.40 percent
2019- 66.97 percent
2018- 67.5 percent
2017- 68.24 percent
2016- 67.06 percent
2015- 54.42 percent
-Go to the SMS application or the inbox on your mobile phone.
-Compose a new SMS in the format required: SSC Seat Number.
-Send the SMS to the number 56263.
-Within a few seconds of sending the SMS, the GSEB 10th Result 2023 will be sent to your phone as an SMS.
Students can check Gujarat class 10th board examination result through WhatsApp. Sudents have to send their seat numbers to 6357300971.
Enter the 7 digits seats number of the designated space and select the submit option.
Step 1: Go to DigiLocker- digilocker.gov.in or download the mobile app on your phone.
Step 2: Sign up using your Aadhaar number or registered mobile number.
Step 3: After logging in, look for and click on the “Education" section. Then select the “Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board" link.
Step 4: Select the “Class 10 Result" link from the drop-down list.
Step 5: On the new window, enter the GSHSEB Roll Number, Date of Birth, and other details. Then click on “Get Result".
Step 6: The result will be available on the screen.
The results of the compartment exams are expected to be declared in August 2023.
These forms will be made available online after the release of the GSEB 10th Result 2023. The dates for the Gujarat Board supplementary exams are anticipated to be announced in July 2023.
The Gujarat Board will conduct supplementary exams for Class 10 students who fail to qualify in one or two subjects in the GSEB 10th Result 2023. Separate application forms will be provided for students to apply for the supplementary exams.
Date: May 25, 2023
Time: 8 AM
In case the official website is down students can check their results via SMS. One can type an SMS in the format: SSC SeatNumber and send it to 56263. The marks secured in each subject will be notified on the mobile number. Apart from this, results GSHSEB class 10th results will be available through WhatsApp. Candidates have to send their seat number on WhatsApp number on 6357300971.
Students can also apply for rechecking and supplementary examination. The details will be announced in the press conference. Last year, a total of 772771 candidates registered for the exam, out of which 503726 passed. The overall pass percentage was 65.18 per cent, with 59.92 per cent of boys passing the examination and 71.66 per cent of girls passing the exam.
Meanwhile, GSEB board students who appeared in the HSC science stream were able to download the marksheets on May 2. The overall pass percentage of GSEB HSC results 2023 was 65.58 per cent. This year 1523 students scored A2, 6,188 students scored B1, 11,984 students scored B2 and 19,135 students scored C1. Morbi is the top-performing district this year.
About 1,06,347 of the roughly 1.07 lakh students who registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams this year actually showed up to sit for the board exams. The class 12 exams for the Gujarat board were conducted from March 14 to March 31, while the practical exams commenced on February 20 and ended on February 28.