GBSHSE SSC Supplementary Results Declared At results.gbshsegoa.net

The Goa Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has released the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) supplementary exam results on July 6. Students who appeared for the GBSHSE SSC supplementary exam can check their scorecards on the official website of the board, results.gbshsegoa.net. To check their marks, students need to enter their seat number, school index number, and date of birth.

GBSHSE SSC supplementary result: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Goa Board atresults.gbshsegoa.net.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab that says, ‘SSC Results 2023.’

Step 3: A new GBSHSE SSC Result page will be showcased.

Step 4: Before submitting, enter your necessary login credentials.

Step 5: Once done, the GBSHSE SSC supplementary result will be available on your screen.

Step 6: Take a moment and check all the details mentioned in the scorecard carefully.

Step 7: If required, download your Goa Board SSC supplementary result for admission purpose.

Students who failed the GBSHSE SSC exams were eligible to appear for the supplementary exams. The GBSHSE SSC supplementary exams took place from June 20 to June 30 at two centres, Mapusa and Margao. The total number of students who appeared for the exam were 618, out of which, 102 successfully cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage stood 16.50 per cent.

If any error persists, students can inform the head of the institution before July 12. According to the Goa Board, students are advised to check the following details mentioned on the GBSHSE SSC supplementary scorecard.

-Name of the candidate

-Date of birth

-Subjects offered by the candidate

-Exemptions if any claimed by the candidate

-Name of the centre

-Result (Especially if the ‘Pass’ remark is printed by error when less than minimum marks for passing or absence is recorded in any subject).

-Grade

GBSHSE will make available the online application portal to apply for verified photocopy, re-evaluation or verification of marks in absentia for GBSHSE SSC supplementary exam from July 10. The official circular has also mentioned important dates and fee structure

Verified photocopy of the answer book: Rs. 350 per subject

Last Date: July 13

Re-evaluation of answer-books: Rs. 700 per subject

Last Date: July 19