GBSHSE To Declare HSSC Class 12th Results On May 6 At gbshse.in

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will release the results for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) Public Examination March 2023 on May 6, 2023, at 4:30 PM. The Goa HSSC Result 2023 will be announced at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. By visiting the official website at gbshse.in, all candidates who took the board exam will be able to download the Goa HSSC result.

GOA BOARD HSSC 12th RESULT 2023: STEPS TO CHECK

Step 1. Visit the official Goa board website- result1.gbshse.in

Step 2. Click on the Goa HSSC class 12th result link on the home page.

Step 3. Enter the necessary login credentials to proceed further.

Step 4. And then click the ‘Submit’ option.

Step 5. The GBSHSE Class 12 term 1 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6. Download the 12th result and take a printout for further references.

GOA BOARD HSSC CLASS 12 RESULTS 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

To check score via SMS facility, Goa board HSSC students can type Goa 12 ;seat number and send it to56263 or 58888. The detailed marks subject-wise and total will be sent back to students via SMS, once released. The Goa Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education, Porvorim, administered the HSSC exam in the first term under the two terminal system. Between November 11 and November 25, 2023, the first term exam was given. The second term was run by the Board from March 3 to March 31, 2023. Twenty locations throughout the state hosted the exam.

As per the GBSHSE, candidates have the chance to raise any error or discrepancy with an amount. If the objection is found correct then the money will be refunded to the candidate who raised the objection. A candidate need to par Rs 25 for each objection. Students will have to secure at least 33 marks or above to pass the board exams. For candidates who fail are likely to be allowed to sit for the supplementary exam at a later date. The merit list will be released by the board soon.

