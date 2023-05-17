GCET Result 2023 Declared at goacet.in, How to Download

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Goa, has unveiled the highly-anticipated results of the Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2023. Students who appeared for the GCET 2023 exam can now access their scores on the official website, goacet.in. The Common Entrance Test took place on May 13 and May 14. This annual entrance test serves as a gateway for admission into a range of esteemed engineering, pharmacy, and architecture programs offered by both government and private colleges/universities in Goa.

Students who qualify in the GCET 2023 exam will have to register themselves for the counselling process. To participate in the GCET 2023 counselling and seat allotment process, candidates must register themselves online. Details on the GCET 2023 counselling such as eligibility criteria, complete schedule, application process and other important information will be available on the official website of DTE, Goa.

The administering body will allot seats to the deserving candidates only after the GCET 2023 counselling merit ranks are released, preferences entered by candidates are completed and also on the availability of seats.

GCET 2023 Result: Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Go to the official website of DTE Goa at goacet.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘GCET 2023 result’ link available on the homepage.

Step 3: A PDF file displaying the - GCET 2023 Result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check the Roll Number on the list along with subject-wise marks.

Step 5: Download the GCET 2023 Result and keep a printout for future reference.

According to reports, a total of 3,200 students appeared for the Common Entrance Test this year. To secure admission into BTech courses in Goa, students had to appear for three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each paper had a duration of two hours. The physics exam took place on May 13 from 10 am to 12 noon, followed by the chemistry exam on the same day between 2 pm and 4 pm. The mathematics paper was conducted on May 14 from 10 am to 12 noon.

The syllabus for the GCET is aligned with the curriculum of the Goa Board HSSC (Class 12), as provided by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE).