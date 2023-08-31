GMAT 2023: GMAC Reduces Exam Duration By One Hour

The Graduation Management Admission Council (GMAC) started the registration process for the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT)-Focus Edition on August 29. This year, GMAC has made changes in the GMAT exam which includes a one-hour reduction in its overall duration. The new Focus Edition is split into three sections, each lasting 45 minutes.

Also Read- GMAT 2023 Registrations Begin Today at gmac.com

Despite this update, the regular GMAT exam will remain available till early next year. During this time, candidates can choose to register for either the GMAT exam or the Focus Edition, or even both. Those interested and eligible can submit their applications through GMAC’s official website at gmac.com.

GMAT 2023 REGISTRATION: STEPS TO APPLY

Advertisement

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of GMAC, gmac.com.

Step 2: Then on homepage tap on ‘Register for exam’.

Step 3: Candidates will be taken to a new window where you need to click on ‘Register’.

Step 4: Now click on ‘Register for GMAT exam’ option.

Step 5: After providing essential details you need to create a new account.

Step 6: Proceed with the application form after the successful registration.

Step 7: After paying the application fee and uploading documents click on the submit button.

Applicants need to have a basic educational qualification from a recognized university or college. They should be at least 18 years old, and if candidates are below the mentioned age, then they need a no-objection certificate from a guardian. Also a valid passport is required to take the GMAT exam. Even candidates in their final year of graduation or professionals with jobs can participate in the GMAT exam for the 2023-24 academic year.