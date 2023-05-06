GMAT 2023 Registration To Begin On August 29

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) recently announced the enrollment dates for the GMAT Focus Edition. Eligible candidates can apply for GMAT 2023 starting from August 29 via the official website of GMAC at gmac.com.

Additionally, GMAT official prep will be available to assist candidates in achieving success on either version of the GMAT, including a free six-week study planner, starting from June 6, 2023.

GMAT 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the GMAT official website at gmac.com

Step 2: Create a GMAT profile by providing your personal information and profile details

Step 3: Verify your profile information

Step 4: Schedule your GMAT exam by selecting the test date and centre that is convenient for you

Step 5: Confirm the details of your GMAT exam 2023 registration

Step 6: Pay the GMAT exam fees

Step 7: Receive a confirmation email after completion of the GMAT registration process

Step 8: Confirm that the information on the identity document you will provide on the day of the GMAT exam matches your name, date of birth, citizenship place, and gender

Step 9: Select up to five programmes to receive your GMAT scores

Step 10: Review the confirmation letter for the GMAT exam to ensure that all the details are correct

GMAT 2023: Registration Fees

Online GMAT exam registration fee: US$ 275 (Rs 22,472.42)

GMAT registration via phone: US$ 275 + US$ 10 for customer service charges

GMAT exam postal registration fee: To be paid via cheque or money order

One of the most notable changes is the reduction of GMAT exam timings by one hour. There will now be three 45-minute sections, and there is no essay in this edition. The GMAT exam will also now have a question review and edit feature, allowing candidates to review and modify their answers before submitting them. Candidates can also select the section order of the GMAT paper to suit their preferences.

Data Insights (DI) is a new section on the GMAT Focus Edition updated syllabus, while the sentence correction section has been eliminated. These changes are aimed at making the exam more relevant and reflective of the skills required in today’s business world.

