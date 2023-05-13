GMRC recruitment for 424 posts: Check Important dates and key details

Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) is inviting applications for the direct recruitment of candidates for its 424 non-executive posts. The roles which are available include, Station Controller/ Train Operator, Junior Engineer ( Civil/Mechanical/Electronics), Customer Relation Assistant ( CRA) and Maintainer ( fitter/Electrical/Electronics). Interested candidates can apply through the official website of GMRC—https://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/.

The last date to apply for various posts is June 9. The maximum salary for the job is up to one lakh per month. The recruitments will be done on a contractual basis for a period of 5 years initially.

GMRC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of GMRC—https://www.gujaratmetrorail.com/

Step 2: Click on the Recruitment link which will be present on the homepage

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in your basic information like your mobile number and email id.

Step 4: Fill out the application form by entering the required details

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Step 7: Carefully check all the details before submitting the form.

Step 8: Click on the Submit button.

Step 9: Download the application form.

The application fee for the Unreserved candidates is Rs 600 while for SC/ST candidates is Rs 150. The number of vacancies available for different posts is present in the online notification released by GMRC.

There are 150 seats available for SC/TO, 46 seats for CRA, 77 total seats for Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical, Electronics), and 151 seats for the post of Maintainer.

To know more about the division of seats according to the category, candidates can refer to the prospectus released by Gujarat Metro.

The candidates should hold Diploma in Engineering in Mechanical/Electrical/Computer Engineering or Electronics/Electronics and Communications discipline from a government recognised university/institute for the post of SC/TO and Junior Engineer. And for the post of Maintainer, the applicant needs to be SSLC pass with ITI in the specific job role they are applying for. The maximum age limit for the job is 28 years, while 18 years is the minimum age.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a written test and a Gujarati Language Test. It will carry 100 marks and 20 marks respectively. The test for each post will have a different pattern, which is mentioned in the information prospectus released on its website. The exam is expected to be held in July.