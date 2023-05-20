Goa Board Class 10 Results to be Out Today, Know Websites to Check

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the Goa Class 10 Result 2023 soon. According to the official notice, GBSHSE will conduct a Press Conference at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa, to officially announce the Goa Board SSC Result 2023. The announcement is scheduled to take place today, May 20, 2023, at 4:30 pm. Starting from 9 am on May 22, the consolidated result sheets will be available for download through the school login.

Goa Board Class 10 Result 2023: Websites to Check

- gbshse.in

- results.gbshsegoa.net

Goa Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check Online

Step 1: Start by visiting their official websites at www.gbshse.in or www.results.gbshsegoa.net.

Step 2: You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your login details, such as roll number or seat number, as instructed.

Step 3: After entering the required information, click on the Submit button to proceed.

Step 4: Once your details are verified, your Goa Board SSC Result 2023, will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Take the time to carefully review your Goa Board Class 10 Result 2023, ensuring all the information is accurate.

Step 6: It is recommended to keep a printed hard copy of your result for any necessary documentation or further requirements.

Goa Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check Via SMS

Step 1: Open the text message window on your mobile device.

Step 2: Type the following message: RESULT ROLLNO GOA10

Step 3: Replace “ROLLNO" with your actual roll number.

Step 4: Send the SMS to either 56263 or 5676750.

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education have established the minimal passing score for the Goa SSC Result 2023. According to the prescribed guidelines by the exam board, students must secure a minimum of 35 percent of the total marks to qualify for the examination. Those who fail to achieve the minimum required marks in the exams will not be considered as qualified and will have to appear for compartment exams.