Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Results 2023 Declared: 95.46% Pass, Girls Outperform Boys

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has announced the Goa Board HSSC examination results today, May 6, 2023. The results for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational courses have been announced were announced at 4.30 pm at the press conference conducted by the Board at the Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa.

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination can check the results on the official site of GBSHSE on gbshse.in and on results.gbshsegoa.net. Students will have to enter their seat number, school index, and date of birth on the Goa HSSC result link to check the marks secured in the board exams 2023.

Read | Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Results 2023: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

Advertisement

The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 95.46 per cent. Last year the overall pass percentage for the Goa board was 92.66 per cent. As per media updates, a total of 18, 497 students passed in Goa board class 12th result.

This time too, girls have outperformed boys in GBSHSE HSSC results. While 95.03 per cent boys have passed, 95.88 per cent of girls have qualified.

The consolidated marksheet for term-1 and 2 will be released on May 8, 2023. The Class 12 or HSSC exam was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022, and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023.

It must be noted that the student must score 33 per cent in theory and practical examinations separately to clear Goa Board Examination. Candidates who are dissatisfied with their Goa HSSC Class 12 result 2023 will have the option of submitting their answer sheets for re-evaluation. The students that have failed in two or more subjects will be allowed to attempt the Goa board supplementary exams 2023.

This year a total of 19,802 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 9930 are boys and 9872 are girls. A total of 5,064 candidates appeared for the Arts stream, 6,077 candidates appeared for the commerce stream, 5, 380 candidates appeared for the science stream and 3281 candidates appeared for vocational.

Read all the Latest Education News here