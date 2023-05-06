Goa Board HSSC Class 12 Results 2023: How to Check Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will announce the results for the Goa HSSC term 2 exams today, May 6, at 4:30 pm. Students who appeared for the examinations can check their scores on the official website of GBSHSE at gbshse.in. The Goa HSSC Class 12 2023 examinations took place between March 15 and March 31, 2023.

Students can check the results in 3 ways i.e. online, via SMS, and through the Digilocker app.

Goa HSSC Class 12 Result: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education at gbshse.in.

Step 2: Locate and select the “Goa HSSC Result 2023" link from the main screen.

Step 3: Enter your seat number and the captcha code in the designated fields. Then, click on the “submit" button.

Step 4: The HSSC Goa Board Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: You can download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Goa HSSC Class 12 Results: How to Check via SMS

Step 1: Start your phone’s messaging app.

Step 2: Type GOA12SEAT NUMBER in the message body.

Step 3: Send the message to any of the following numbers: 56263, 58888, or 5676750.

Step 4: If the numbers aren’t responding, send a message with GB12SEAT NUMBER to 54242 to check your result.

Step 5: Wait for a few seconds to receive a response from the board.

Goa HSSC Class 12 Results: How to Check via Digilocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

Step 2: Sign in to the app using your mobile number and the OTP received.

Step 3: Click on the “Get More Issuers" button and select the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

Step 4: Enter your Roll Number or Seat Number and select the exam year as 2023.

Step 5: Click on Get Document option after inputting the information.

Step 6: Your Goa HSSC Class 12 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: You can download and save the digital copy of your result in the app for future reference.

