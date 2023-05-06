Goa Board HSSC Result 2023: GBSHSE to Release Class 12 Results Today

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will be releasing the Goa Board HSSC examination results today, May 6, 2023. The Class 12 results will be announced at 4.30 pm. Candidates who have appeared for Goa board Class 12 examination can check the results through the official site of GBSHSE- gbshse.in. The results can be alternatively checked on gbshse.info, gbshse.gov.in, and results.gbshsegoa.net.

The results will be announced at the press conference to be conducted by the Board at Conference Hall, Ground Floor, Directorate of Education, Porvorim Goa. The consolidated result sheets will be available to schools for downloading from May 8, 2023, 9 am onwards. Candidates should be ready with their roll number and date of birth to download the result and mark sheet. Along with the results, the topper list will also be announced.

The HSSC examination was conducted by the Board in two terms- term 1 was conducted from November 10 to November 25, 2022 and term 2 was conducted from March 15 to March 31, 2023. The Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational examinations were conducted at 20 examination centres across the state. Goa Board HSSC term 1 results were announced on February 1, 2023.

This year a total of 19802 candidates have appeared for the exam out of which 9930 are boys and 9872 are girls. A total of 5064 candidates appeared for the Arts stream, 6077 candidates appeared for the commerce stream, 5380 candidates appeared for the science stream and 3281 candidates appeared for vocational.

In 2022, Goa HSSC declared the result on May 21 and the exams were conducted from April 5 to April 23, 2022. The Goa HSSC class 12 exams were held in 18 centres and 72 sub-centres across the state. A total of 18,201 students took the Goa Class 12 HSSC exams which consisted of 8,925 male candidates and 9,276 female candidates. The overall pass percentage was 92.66 per cent. Streamwise pass percent for Arts was 95.68 per cent, for Commerce it was 95.71 per cent, for Science it was 93.95 per cent and for the Vocational stream it was 79.04 per cent.

