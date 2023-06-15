Goa Board SSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Final Time Table Released, to Begin From June 20

Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has published the final datesheet for the Goa SSC supplementary exam 2023. Students can visit the official website of GBSHSE, gbshse.gov.in, to check the timetable. The supplementary exams for Class 10 in Goa will take place from June 20 to June 30. Students who were unable to pass the Goa SSC exams are required to appear for the supplementary exams. Previously, the board had released a tentative date sheet for the Class 10 supplementary exam.

Goa SSC Supplementary 2023: How to Download Schedule

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Goa Board, which can be accessed at gbshse.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the “Recent Announcements" section on the homepage and locate the link that says “Final Date Sheet for SSC June 2023 Supplementary Exam."

Step 3: Click on the provided link to open the PDF file of the Goa Board SSC Supplementary Time Table 2023 in a new tab.

Step 4: Once the PDF file opens, you can download it by clicking on the download icon or by selecting the “Save" option.

Step 5: Save the downloaded file on your device or print a physical copy of the time table for future reference.

Goa SSC Supplementary Exams 2023: Schedule

June 20: First Language; First Language (CWSN)

June 21: Third Language, Third Language (CWSN)

June 22: Mathematics Level 1 (Regular), Mathematics Level 2 (Basic Mathematics)

June 23: Second Language

June 24: Social Science Paper 1, History and Political Science

June 26: Science, General Science (CWSN)

June 27: Social Science Paper 2, Geography and Economics (CWSN)

June 28: NSQF Subjects