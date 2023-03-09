Home » education-career » Goa Heat Wave Sees Schools Curtailing Classes at Noon

Goa Heat Wave Sees Schools Curtailing Classes at Noon

A circular issued by state Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade said the heat wave will continue for another day as per the InMD, due to which classes will curtailed at 12 noon on Friday as well

Advertisement

PTI

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 16:50 IST

Panaji (Panjim, India

Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius from March 11 onwards (Representational image)
Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius from March 11 onwards (Representational image)

Schools conducted classes only till 12 noon on Thursday in Goa due to a heat wave, an official said.

A circular issued by state Director of Education Shailesh Sinai Zingade said the heat wave will continue for another day as per the India Meteorological Department, due to which classes will curtailed at 12 noon on Friday as well.

"Because of the strengthening of easterly winds, clear sky conditions and delay in setting time of sea breeze, the maximum temperature over Goa is likely to remain 4-6 degrees Celsius higher than its normal value. Persistence of these conditions is likely to satisfy the criteria of heat wave over the region March 8 and 9," the IMD’s Goa observatory stated.

"Maximum temperatures are likely to fall gradually by 2-3 degrees Celsius from March 11 onwards," the IMD added.

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

  • Tags:
first published: March 09, 2023, 16:50 IST
last updated: March 09, 2023, 16:50 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Sanya Malhotra Soars Mercury Levels In Orange Bralette And Ruched Skirt, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+10PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Oozes Sexiness In Bold Red Bikini, Check Out The Diva's Sultry And Sexy Swimwear Pictures