Goa NEET UG 2023 Counselling Schedule Released, Merit List Tomorrow

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) of Goa has recently released the schedule for admissions to various NEET Undergraduate courses for 2023. The state will accept admissions for BHMC, BPharm, MBBS, BDS, and others. Candidates can check the complete schedule from the official website of DTE Goa at dte.goa.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, the DTE Porvorim will publish the merit list for NEET UG programmes tomorrow, July 21. Candidates, who are interested in pursuing studies in Goa’s institutes must report to the DTE office in Porvorim on the specified dates.

Goa NEET UG Counselling Schedule: How to Check

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of DTE Goa at dte.goa.gov.in.

Step 2: In the latest updates section, click on the ‘Schedule Of Rounds To NEET, NATA And GCET Based Courses’ option.

Step 3: In a new window, the complete GOA NEET UG counselling schedule will be displayed.

Step 4: Check the schedule and download.

For MBBS, BDS, BVSc & AH, BAMS, BPharm, BSc Nursing, and AHS, the admission process will commence on July 25. Engineering students can start their admission process on July 28. As for those aspiring to study Bachelor of Architecture, they must report on July 31 for the admission process.

Applicants seeking admission to BVSc & AH have to register on the official website of Maharashtra Animal and Fishery Sciences University (MAFSU)- mafsu.ac.in. They must possess a residence certificate proving that they have lived in the state for at least 15 years.

The official website also stated that “candidates may note that any admission carried out on the basis of wrong NEET marks/NEET rank submitted, shall be cancelled. Hence, candidates may exercise utmost caution in verifying their NEET score on the final eligibility list and merit list."

The Goa NEET 2023 counseling is conducted by the DTE to fill 85 percent of the state quota seats in various institutes within Goa. The remaining 15 percent of seats are allocated under the All-India Quota.