Government Jobs 2023: Intelligence Bureau To Recruit 797 Junior Officers; Know More

The Intelligence Bureau (IB) under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a recruitment drive for 797 Junior Intelligence Officers (JIO), Grade II (Technical). As per the notification, the application process for this recruitment will commence on June 3, 2023, and will remain open until June 23. The selection for the position of Junior Intelligence Officer will be based on a Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 examination.

To apply for the Junior Intelligence Officer recruitment in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), interested candidates must visit the official website mha.gov.in and submit their application online. Detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, reservation, exam syllabus, and other relevant details will be provided in the official notification, which is yet to be released.

Educational Qualification

To be eligible for the Junior Intelligence Officer position, candidates are required to hold one of the following qualifications from a recognized government university/institute:

A diploma in engineering with a specialisation in electronics, electronics and telecommunication, electronics and communication, electrical and electronics, information technology, computer science, computer engineering and computer applications.

A bachelor’s degree in science with a specialisation in electronics, computer science, physics, and mathematics.

A bachelor’s degree in computer applications

Age Limit

Applicants for IB Jobs 2023 application must be at least 18 years old and should not exceed the age of 27.

Exam Pattern

The written examination for the IB Junior Intelligence Officer Recruitment 2023 will have a total of 100 marks. Each question in the exam will carry 1 mark. It is important to note that there will be a negative marking of 1/4th for incorrect answers in the written test.

Selection Process

Online written test

Skill test

Interview

Document verification

Medical examination

Application Fees

Aspirants are required to pay a processing fee of Rs. 450/-. In addition, candidates need to pay an examination fee of Rs. 50/- for submitting the form.

Unreserved, EWS and OBC – Rs 500

Others – Rs 450

Vacancy

Unreserved-325

EWS-79

OBC-215

SC-119

ST-59

Salary

Candidates who are successfully recruited as Junior Intelligence Officers will be offered a salary within the Level-4 grade, which includes a salary range of Rs 25,500-81,100.