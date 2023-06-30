Government Jobs: How To Prepare For Current Affairs To Crack Competitive Exams

Many government recruitment notifications are released every year with a massive number of vacancies in various departments. Exams like SSC, including SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC CPO, SSC Stenographer, SSC JHT, and SSC Selection positions, will be held in the following months this year.

In this situation, current affairs become an important subject that students should frequently concentrate on while studying for these competitive exams. For any government exam, general knowledge and current affairs subjects are very important. Many students use the Internet as their main research tool.

If you are aiming for government exams, then you must practice the current affairs quiz. Start by attempting simple questions which will build your interest in the subject as well as boost your confidence. Along with the knowledge of current affairs, a candidate should have a strong grasp of the following subjects:

1- Ancient Indian History

2- Medieval Indian History

3- Modern Indian History

4- Indian Polity – Constitution and Governance

5- Indian and World Geography

6- Environment and Ecology

7- Indian Economy

8- General Science and Technology (General Science & Technology)

While preparing for government exams, the first step should be to review the exam pattern and syllabus for the specific exams, whether it be SSC CGL, SSC CPO, SSC JE, or any other exam.

Make a list of exams with a similar format so that you can study for them all at once. As an example, the SSC CGL and SSC CHSL Tier I test patterns are similar, allowing candidates to prepare for both of these exams, which will be a benefit to their preparations.

Exams with technical subjects need to be handled individually. You can better organise your study time and topics by writing down the entire exam schedule.

How to study current affairs-

Newspaper- Newspapers are considered the best source for daily updates on current affairs. You can make it a habit to read current affairs in both Hindi and English each day. Observe television and print news publications as well.