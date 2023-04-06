Home » education-career » Government School Students In Mizoram To Now Wear Common Uniform

Government School Students In Mizoram To Now Wear Common Uniform

In both urban and rural locations of Mizoram, the establishment of a common uniform will result in equality among its students irrespective of their background

Advertisement

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 10:37 IST

Aizawl, India

Upon transferring from one government school to another, Mizoram government school students will no longer need to get a new pair of uniform (Representative image)
Upon transferring from one government school to another, Mizoram government school students will no longer need to get a new pair of uniform (Representative image)

For the first time, students of state-run schools in Mizoram started wearing a common uniform with the new academic session beginning on Wednesday, a senior official of the school education department said.

Specifications for the common uniform had been notified separately for primary, middle, high school and higher secondary schools, director of the school education department, Lalsangliana said.

State education minister Lalchhandama Ralte had earlier said that the objective of the introduction of the common uniform was to bring equality between the rich and poor students in both urban and rural areas.

The students of government schools will no longer require to buy a new set of uniform when their parents are transferred to other places, the minister had said.

Read all the Latest Education News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: April 06, 2023, 10:37 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 10:37 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor To Mrunal Thakur: Bollywood Divas Raise Temperatures In Stylish Bikinis, See Their Sizzling Sexy Pictures

+7PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor's Airport Looks: The Diva Turns Heads In Comfortable Athleisure Sets, Chic Floral Shirts, Pretty Kurtas; See Pics