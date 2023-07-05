Govt Jobs 2023: All You Need To Know About Rajasthan's Anganwadi Recruitment

The Rajasthan Department of Women and Child Development (WCD) is hiring for different positions like Anganwadi workers and assistants. Interested individuals should submit their applications to the relevant region by the deadline. More information about the recruitment including vacancy breakdown, eligibility requirements, selection procedure, and application method, can be found in the PDF links below.

Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment Eligibility Criteria 2023

Educational background: Candidates must have completed their 10th or 12th grade. More information on eligibility is in the notice PDF.

Age Limit: 18 to 35 years old

How to Apply for Rajasthan Anganwadi Jobs 2024

Eligible and interested candidates should apply in the prescribed format and submit it to the relevant office on or before the deadline.

The Indian government launched Anganwadi as part of the Integrated Child Development Services Scheme (ICDS). Anganwadi is a rural India primary healthcare and education centre that focuses on the health of pregnant women and nursing mothers, as well as child health care.

The important services provided by them are primary health checkups and immunisation, supplementary nutrition, and educating people (particularly women) about family planning, health, and well-being. An Anganwadi worker is usually a resident of the same village and has completed at least primary school.

Anganwadi workers have the following responsibilities:

Workers must ensure that the community’s members participate and cooperate. They must also keep track of all children and pregnant mothers.