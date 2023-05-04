Govt Jobs 2023: ITI Passouts Invited For HAL Apprentice Walk-In Interviews

Aspiring candidates who have completed their Industrial Training Institute (ITI) course in trades such as Electronics Mechanic, Fitter, Refrigeration & AC, COPA, PASSA, Motor Vehicle Mechanic, Draughtsman Mechanical, etc can now apply for apprenticeship training in Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s (HAL) Hyderabad division. The training period will be for one year and selected candidates will receive a stipend for the same.

HAL is one of the leading aerospace companies in India and this apprenticeship training will provide a great opportunity for candidates to gain practical experience and skills in their chosen field. The walk-in interviews will be held from May 17-19, 2023, so interested candidates should prepare themselves accordingly and grab this exciting opportunity to secure a government job in 2023.

Vacancies for Apprenticeship Training in HAL

Electronic Mechanic-76

Fitter-25

Electrician-8

Machinist- 8

Turner -7

Welder-2

Refrigeration & AC-2

COPA-40

Plumber-4

Painter-4

Diesel Mechanic-1

Motor Vehicle Mechanic-1

Draughtsman Civil-1

Draughtsman Mechanical-1

Eligibility criteria

To be eligible for the apprenticeship training program in HAL, candidates are required to have completed their ITI in a relevant trade.

What will be the stipend?

The notification specifies that the stipend will be as per the provisions stated in The Apprentices Act, of 1961.

Walk-in-interview schedule for HAL apprenticeship

Electronic Mechanic, Diesel Mechanic - May 17 at 9 am

Fitter, Plumber & Painter - May 17 at 1 pm

COPA, Motor Vehicle Mechanic - May 18 at 9 am

Electrician, Draughtsman- Mechanical - May 48 at 1 pm

Machinist, Freeze & AC, Turner - May 19 at 9.00 am

Draftsman - Civil, Welder - May 19 at 1.00 pm

Where will be the walk-in interview?

The venue for the same is- Auditorium, Behind Department of Training & Development, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Avionics Division, Balanagar, Hyderabad-500042.

Let us tell you that an apprenticeship is a form of on-the-job training that enables individuals to acquire practical skills and knowledge in a specific trade or profession. It typically involves a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on training, to prepare individuals to become proficient in their chosen fields. One of the primary benefits of an apprenticeship is that it allows individuals to earn a wage while they learn. This can be particularly beneficial for those who are not interested in pursuing a traditional four-year college degree but still want to develop marketable skills and advance their career prospects.

