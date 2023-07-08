Trends :AP SSC SupplementaryIndia Result 2023Tripura Board ResultNEET UG Answer KeyAssam 12th Result
Home » education-career » Govt to Regularise Ayurvedic College Staff: Punjab Minister Balbir Singh

Govt to Regularise Ayurvedic College Staff: Punjab Minister Balbir Singh

During a visit to Patiala, the minister said that the government medical colleges in Patiala will be turned into leading colleges of the country, and for this, the Punjab government has chalked out a plan

Advertisement

Published By: Damini Solanki

PTI

Last Updated: July 08, 2023, 12:50 IST

Chandigarh, India

Though NCISM had asked to shut the ayurvedic college, CM Bhagwant Mann-led state government has not only kept the college open but will also regularise its staff (File photo/PTI)
Though NCISM had asked to shut the ayurvedic college, CM Bhagwant Mann-led state government has not only kept the college open but will also regularise its staff (File photo/PTI)

The Punjab government on Friday announced that staffers of the Government Ayurvedic College in Patiala will be regularised soon, an official statement said.

“Though the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM) had asked to shut the ayurvedic college, the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led state government has not only kept the college open but will also regularise its staff," Medical Education and Research Minister Balbir Singh said.

He also directed to ensure the promotion of college staff according to merit and rules “The State has decided to revive the institution which has been providing the ancient Indian treatment system, besides starting facilities of a pharmacy and hospital," Singh said, according to the state government statement.

During a visit to Patiala, the minister said that the government medical colleges in Patiala will be turned into leading colleges of the country, and for this, the Punjab government has chalked out a plan.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Salman Caught Smoking On Camera | Karan Johar Shuts Down Troll | SPKK Catches Up On Second Weekend
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • Reforms are being brought in the health sector at a large scale, he said, adding that the government is striving hard to ensure state-of-the-art health facilities in Punjab.

    Singh also reviewed the construction plan of a trauma centre to be built at a cost of Rs 150 crore at state-run Rajindra Hospital in Patiala.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Damini SolankiDamini Solanki, a News Trainee with News18.com, is always looking for stories. R...Read More

    first published: July 08, 2023, 12:50 IST
    last updated: July 08, 2023, 12:50 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App