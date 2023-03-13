GPAT 2023 Registration Ends Today, Application Correction From March 14

National Testing Agency (NTA) will end the registrations for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2023 today, March 13. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at gpat.nta.nic.in.

NTA will open the GPAT 2023 application correction window on March 14 and candidates can make the necessary changes till March 16, 2023.

GPAT 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official site of GPAT at gpat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link available on the home page.

Step 3: Fill in the application form and make the payment of the application fees.

Step 4: Once done, click on submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Step 7: For updates, candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA website www.nta.ac.in and gpat.nta.nic.in

The application fee is Rs 2200 for UR male candidates and Rs 1100 for UR female candidates. For male Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL) the application fee is Rs 1100 and for female candidates of the reserved category, the application fee is Rs 1100.

The documents and details required at the time of GPAT application process include birth certificate, government identity details, educational qualification certificates, scanned clear passport photograph, scanned clear signature, PwD certificate (if any), bank account details for payment, list of city of choice, valid e-mail Id and valid mobile number.

To appear for the GPAT exam candidates must be a citizen of India who holds a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy (four years after Class 12). The lateral entry candidates are also eligible to apply. Candidates who are in the final year of the BPharma course are also eligible for the GPAT exam.

GPAT is held at all India levels for admission to MPharma programmes. The examination is conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode for a duration of three hours.

