Class 11 Student Develops AI Model to Predict Upcoming Karnataka Election Results, Know How it Works

A class 11 student Prajwal Reddy developed an artificial intelligence model to predict election results. A student of Greenwood High International School, Bengaluru, Prajwal used his AI model to analyse tweets from various Karnataka politicians. “The model focuses on engagement ratings of the tweets tweeted by politicians. It assigns a score on the basis of the tweet’s content, language, number of likes, replies, and retweets," said he.

In his research paper, Prajwal Reddy claims that his AI model has a 72.7 per cent accuracy rate. The results of the AI model can be expanded to help predict elections for other states, and could potentially help understand the effect of positive and negative sentiments on the winnability of a political candidate, he claimed. “The more the score the more chance of winnability," he told News18.com.

When asked how bots can affect the result of his AI-empowered model, he said bots will decrease the quality of the engagement rating overall. The AI model developed by Prajwal uses sentiment polarity scores. His AI model can be adapted for any state or national election results. Prajwal Reddy in his research paper mentions that his analysis is one step ahead of previous research conducted in the way. He also states that his model goes ahead as it also looks at other factors, including the number of retweets, likes, and comments a tweet has garnered. These factors measure the engagement of the tweet tweeted by a politician.

While speaking with News18 exclusively, Prajwal Reddy stated datasets are important to analyse the sentiment polarity. Sharing the methodology of his AI model, Prajwal said that the sentiment analysis and polarity are conducted on each tweet for each candidate. The text is translated into English if it is in the local language to successfully conduct sentiment analysis. Prajwal Reddy claims that translation of the tweet body does not reduce the information conveyed as only the sentiment, and not the pure meaning of the text, needs to be conveyed.

Prajwal believes that his AI model could prove promising for future applications. Tweet engagement can be seen to correlate to a higher chance of winning, he added. His analysis can be applied to tweets from the upcoming Karnataka elections to help predict which politician will win from each constituency, he claimed. To make the model successful, better data collection is a need and a challenge for his model, he added.

