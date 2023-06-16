Graduates, Working Professionals Can Learn Data Science in 6-months, Pay After Placement, Here's How

Uplifters has launched a 6 months course on Data Science with ‘Pay after Placement option’. The course introduced by Uplifters claims to focuses on providing fresh graduates and working professionals an opportunity to advance their careers in data science without reeling under any financial burden.

The Data Science course is 30 weeks i.e., a 6 months online program and is focused on Python, Data Science Math, Data Sources, Machine Learning, DSA in Python, Excel, SQL, Power BI/Tableau, Cloud Basics and Computer Vision/ NLP. The certification program will also help learners with interview preparation and gain industry experience through real-world industry projects claims Uplifters.

Uplifters have deliberately designed Data Science PAP to help learners acquire robust skills at a minimum upfront fee while the remaining fee can be paid after their placement. Uplifters has provided an opportunity to learners to enrol in the placement assistance program by paying a discounted upfront fee of Rs. 40,000. For a PAP, the learners will have to pay a fee of Rs. 20,000 before enrolling in the course while the remaining amount can be converted into 30% of CTC (max up to Rs. 2 Lakhs) that can be paid after the placement. claims Uplifters.