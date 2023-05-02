Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 Released: 65.58% Pass GSEB Class 12 Science Stream Exam

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar has announced the class 12 science stream results on May 2. In the GSEB 2023 results science, the pass percentage in English medium is 67.18 per cent, while in the Gujarati medium 65.32 per cent students have passed. As many as 27 schools have 100 per cent results.

Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board 12th examinations can check the results via SMS, and through the Digilocker app, once out. Students can also visit gseb.org to check their HSC marks.

This year 1523 students scored A2, 6,188 students scored B1, 11,984 students scored B2 and 19,135 students scored C1. Morbi is the top-performing district this year.

Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023: District-wise Pass Percentage

Morbi: 83.22 per cent

Rajkot: 82.49 per cent

Surat: 71.15 per cent

Ahmedabad: 69.92 per cent

Vadodara: 65.54 per cent

To pass the Gujarat board’s 12th exam, students must receive at least a 35 per mark in each of the science stream subjects. A1 grades are awarded to those who receive 91 per cent or more, A2 grades are given to those who receive 91 to 80 per cent, B1 grades to those who receive 80 to 71 per cent, and B2 grades are issued to those who receive 70 to 61 per cent. Students who obtain marks in the 60 to 51 range will get a grade C1, while those getting between 50 to 41 marks will get a grade C2. This is followed by grades for students who get between 40 to 35.

While students who get marks below 35 but above 21 will get a grade E1 and will have to appear for the compartment exams, the dates of which will be declared soon. Those who get 20 marks or below will fall in the F category, which means fail and they will have to repeat the year.

Students who are not satisfied with their scorecard can opt for re-evaluation or re-verification. Those who receive a Grade E1 or Grade E2 in any subject must show up for the supplementary exams in order to improve their grades.

About 1,06,347 of the roughly 1.07 lakh students who registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams this year actually showed up to sit for the board exams. The class 12 exams for the Gujarat board were conducted from March 14 to March 31, while the practical exams commenced on February 20 and ended on February 28.

