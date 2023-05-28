GSEB Class 12th 2023: Arts, Commerce Results Likely To Be Released In June First Week

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has clarified in a notification that the social media rumours about the arts and commerce GSEB Higher Secondary School Certificate exam 2023 results are false. The board also stated that it would only publish a press release on its website, gseb.org, to make the official announcement of the GSEB HSC result announcement date. The Arts and Commerce (General Stream) GSEB HS result 2023 is anticipated to be released in the first week of June.

On May 2, the GSEB HSC results for the science stream were released and the overall passing rate was recorded at 65.58 per cent. Group A had a pass percentage of 72.27 per cent, and Group B had a pass percentage of 61.71 per cent.

Advertisement

The Gujarat Board Class 12 final examinations began on March 14 and ended on March 25. Following the examinations, on April 13, the Gujarat Board released the Class 12 or HSC answer key. Students had until April 15 to file objections or challenges to the put-forth answer key.

GSEB HSC Result 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Visit GSEB’s official website at gseb.org.

Step 2: On the GSEB official website, find the “Results" or “Examination" section. and click the link for the Class 12th Results.

Step 3: Complete the fields with the essential information, such as your roll number and other pertinent information.

Step 4. Select the “Submit" option. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5. Review the result and print or download a copy of the GSEB class 12 results for your records.

Advertisement

GSEB HSC Result 2023: Re-evaluation

In case students are dissatisfied with their Gujarat Board Class 12th Result 2023, they have the option to apply for a re-evaluation or rechecking process. Following the announcement of the final results, the board will provide information about the re-evaluation procedure. Students can apply online and submit the required fees to request the board to recheck their answer scripts.

Advertisement

GSEB HSC Result 2023: Compartment Exam

To prevent losing a year, students who are dissatisfied with their exam performance have the opportunity to apply for the compartment exam. They have the option to fill out the forms for one or more subjects to appear in the compartment exam. The compartment exam serves as a chance for students to improve their marks and overall performance in the examination.