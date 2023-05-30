GSEB Gujarat 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023 Date and Time Announced, Check Details

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will be releasing the Gujarat board 12th arts and commerce result 2023 tomorrow, May 31, at 8 am. Students will soon be able to check their results on the official website at gseb.org, once it is declared. To download the state 12th board arts and commerce results, candidates need to submit their roll number, date of birth, and other information on GSEB’s result website.

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live Updates

GSEB conducted the Gujarat board 12th exams from March 14 to March 29. Students will have to secure at least 35 per cent marks in every subject and overall to pass the Gujarat board 12th arts and commerce exams. The board also has grading system which includes A1 grade for those who receive 91 per cent or more, A2 grades are given to those who receive 91 to 80 per cent, B1 grades to those who receive 80 to 71 per cent, and B2 grades are issued to those who receive 70 to 61 per cent.

Students can also access their GSEB HSC result 2023 via SMS if the website crashes or there is a server problem. To download the results, students have to type “GJ12S" followed by a space and then the respective seat number. They have to send the typed message to 58888111. Within a few seconds, students will receive their GSEB 12th results on their phones.

Those unhappy with their scores will be given the option to apply for a re-evaluation or rechecking process. The Gujarat board will provide all information about the re-evaluation procedure soon after the declaration of the final result. For the re-evaluation process, students will have to submit an essential fee to request the Gujarat board to recheck their answer scripts.

GSEB announced the 12th board result for the science stream on May 2 at 9 am. About 1,06,347 students took the exams out of around 1.07 lakh students who registered for the Gujarat HSC 12th board exams this year. The class 12 exams for the Gujarat board were conducted from March 14 to March 31, while the practical exams commenced on February 20 and ended on February 28.