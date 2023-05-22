GSEB Gujarat HSC, SSC Board Results 2023 Update: Class 12th Arts, Commerce, Class 10th Result Soon at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board or GSHSEB results for classes 10th and 12th exams will be announced soon on the official website of the Gujarat Board, gseb.org. To check the result, students have to keep their admit cards with them. As per media reports, the result of class 10th and class 12th will be released this month. However, no official confirmation has been made by the Gujarat Board regarding this.

After the result is released, students will be able to check their exam results through the official website of the Gujarat Board. If the website crashes or there is a server problem, students can also check their GSEB HSC and matric result 2023 via SMS. To do so, students need to type “GJ12S" followed by a space and then their seat number. Then they need to send the message to 58888111. After a short while, students will receive their results on their phones.

To pass the Gujarat board exams, students must receive at least a 35 per mark in each subject. In case students are dissatisfied with their results, they will have the option to apply for a re-evaluation or rechecking process. Following the announcement of the final results, the board will provide information about the re-evaluation procedure. Students can apply online and submit the required fees to request the board to recheck their answer scripts.

To prevent losing a year, students can apply for the compartment exam. They have the option to fill out the forms for one or more subjects to appear in the compartment exam. The compartment exam serves as a chance for students to improve their marks and overall performance in the examination.

Gujarat Board released the class 12th science exam result on May 2. The pass percentage was 65.58 per cent. This year 1523 students scored A2, 6,188 students scored B1, 11,984 students scored B2 and 19,135 students scored C1. Morbi is the top-performing district this year. Apart from the 10th result, the result of 12th arts and commerce is awaited.