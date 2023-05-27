GSEB HSC Class 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023 Will Not Release Today: Gujarat Board

The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has clarified that the GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce Result 2023 will not be released today, contrary to a fake press release circulating on social media platforms. The board has issued an official notice on gseb.org, stating that the press release is fake and that no such announcement has been made by the Gujarat Board. The board emphasised that the result for class 12 (general stream) will be officially declared and published on the board’s website when it is ready. The board urged students to rely on official updates from the board’s website.

The Class 12 final exams in Gujarat commenced on March 14, 2023, and concluded on March 25, 2023. These examinations were held at multiple exam centres across the state. The Gujarat Board released the answer key for the Class 12 or HSC exams on April 13 following the exams. Students were given until April 15 to raise objections or challenges against the provided answer key.

Gujarat Board 12th Result: How to Check

1. Go to the official website of GSEB.

2. Locate the “Results" or “Examination" section on the GSEB Official website.

3. Select the link specifically designated for the Class 12th Result.

4. Fill in the required details, such as your roll number and other necessary information, in the provided fields.

5. Verify the entered information to ensure accuracy.

6. Click on the “Submit" button.

7. The result will be presented on the screen.

8. Take a moment to review your subject-wise marks and overall percentage.

9. If desired, download or print a copy of the result for your records.

GSEB HSC Result 2023: How to Check Via SMS

1. Open your SMS app on your mobile device.

2. Create a new message.

3. In the message body, type “GJ12S" followed by a space.

4. Enter your seat number after the space.

5. Send the message to the phone number 58888111.

6. Wait for a response from the Gujarat Board.

7. The board will send you a message containing your GSEB 12th Result.

8. Review your result and check your subject-wise marks and overall percentage.

9. If necessary, save or take a screenshot of the result message for future reference.

To be eligible for the GSEB HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) exam, students are required to achieve a minimum score of 33 per cent. Only those students who meet or surpass this minimum passing score will be considered eligible and subsequently awarded the passing certificate.

After the declaration of the GSEB Board Class 12th Result 2023, students will be given the option to request a re-evaluation if they suspect an error in the evaluation process. To initiate the re-evaluation process, students are required to fill out a form and submit a fee as specified by the board.