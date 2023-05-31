GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: 73.27 Percent Students Qualified The Exam; Check Results At gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared class 12th arts and commerce result. Students from Gujarat Board can access their results from the official website of the board, gseb.org. To download the state 12th board arts and commerce results, applicants need to submit their roll number, date of birth, and other information on GSEB’s result website.

Gujarat board 12th class exams were administered by GSEB from March 14 to March 29. To pass the Gujarat board 12th arts and commerce exams, students must receive at least 35% overall and in each subject. The board also has a grading system that awards an A1 grade to students who receive 90% or more, an A2 mark to students who receive 90% to 80%, a B1 grade to students who receive 80 to 71 percent, and a B2 grade to students who receive 70 to 61 percent.

The official marksheets will be released by the board after 10 day. It will be sent over to the respective schools from where students will have to collect it. The merit list will also be released soon by GSHSEB. To clear the test, students need to score a minimum of 35 marks or grade D to be declared passed in Gujarat board’s class 12 science stream exam.

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 : How To Check

Step 1: Log on to GSHSEB’s official portal, gseb.org and click on the board website tab

Step 2: Click on the ‘Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 link for Science stream or GUJCET 2023 result’ link.

Step 3: Enter the required login details like the roll number in specified fields.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your GSHSEB Class 12 result 2023 will load on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result or print a copy of it for future use or reference.

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 : How To Check Via SMS

To check their GSHSEB class or HSC science stream results 2023 via SMS, candidates may Type GJ12SSeat_Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.