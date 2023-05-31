Trends :GSEB 12th ResultOdisha 12th ResultUGC NETMaharashtra SSC ResultGSEB SSC Result
GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: 73.27 Percent Students Qualified The Exam; Check Results At gseb.org
GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: 73.27 Percent Students Qualified The Exam; Check Results At gseb.org

GSEB Gujarat 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Candidates who appeared for the board exam can check the result online at the board's official portal -- gseb.org

Curated By: Sheen Kachroo

News18.com

Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:24 IST

Gujarat, India

May 31, 2023 08:24 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Result analysis

Appeared: 477392

Pass: 349792

Pass percentage: 73.27 per cent.

May 31, 2023 08:19 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Result analysis

In the Gujarat Board, 1,875 students secured grade A1, 52,291 got B1, 83,596 got B2, 1,01,797 got C1, 77,043 C2, and 12,020 got grade D in Gujarat Board Class 12 exams 2023.

May 31, 2023 08:09 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: This year declined from past year

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 86.91 per cent. For boys, the pass percentage was 84.67 per cent whereas for girls, it was 89.23 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage stood at 71.9 per cent, whereas this year it dropped to 65.58 per cent.

2023- 73.72%

2022- 89.91%

May 31, 2023 08:05 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: overall pass percentage 73.27%

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 86.91 per cent. For boys, the pass percentage was 84.67 per cent whereas for girls, it was 89.23 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage stood at 71.9 per cent, whereas this year it dropped to 65.58 per cent.

2023- 73.72%

2022- 89.91%

May 31, 2023 08:00 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Check results via DigiLocker

Step 1: Download the Digilocker App from App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2: Create an account using your Aadhaar details.

Step 3: Log in to the app using your mobile number.

Step 4: Choose GSEB Board in the ‘Results’ section and select the 12th Result option.

Step 5: Enter your GSEB seat number.

Step 6: View the subject-wise marks for the Arts or Commerce Stream.

May 31, 2023 07:55 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Re- evaluation

Gujarat Board students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation. Applicants will have to fill an application form online to be activated on the gseb.org. The fee for rechecking of the GSEB 12th result 2023 is Rs 100 per subject which is to be paid through credit card/debit card/net banking or demand draft.

May 31, 2023 07:47 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Website is down!

Check via sms

To check their GSHSEB class or HSC science stream results 2023 via SMS, candidates may Type GJ12SSeat_Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.

Via 
WhatsApp

1. Save the contact number 6357300971 on your smartphone with the name “GSEB contact" or any preferred name.

2. Open the WhatsApp application on your smartphone.

3. Locate the chat box for the GSEB contact that you saved.

4. Type your board seat number in the chat box and send the message.

5. Shortly after sending the message, your GSEB 12th Result 2023 mark sheet will appear on the screen.

May 31, 2023 07:44 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Link activated at gseb.org

May 31, 2023 07:41 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Result declared!

May 31, 2023 07:39 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Courses to take after arts stream

Below are the most offered and in demand courses from arts stream after passing class 12th. The courses have been surveyed by Upgrad

Bachelor of Arts (B.A.)
Bachelor of Fine Arts (B.F.A.)
Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.)
Integrated Law course (B.A + L.L.B.)
Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (B.J.M.)
Bachelor of Fashion Design (B.F.D.)
Bachelor of Hotel Management (B.H.M.)

May 31, 2023 07:37 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Courses to take after commerce stream

Below are the most offered and in demand courses from Commerce stream after passing class 12th. The courses have been surveyed by Great Learning platform

Bachelor of Commerce (B. Com)
Bachelor of Economics (BE)
Bachelor of Accounting and Finance (BAF)
Bachelor of Commerce in Banking and Insurance (BBI)
Bachelor of Commerce in Financial Market (BFM)
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)
Bachelor of Business Administration – International Business (BBA-IB)
Bachelor of Business Administration – Computer Application (BBA-CA)
Industry Oriented Integrated Courses
Chartered Accountancy
Company Secretary (CS)
Cost and Management Accountant
BCom Marketing

May 31, 2023 07:32 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Know these abbreviations from results!

May 31, 2023 07:31 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Half an hours for results!

May 31, 2023 07:25 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Stay updated with News18.com for more information on the results!

May 31, 2023 07:23 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Website has still not opened the option to access arts and commerce results!

May 31, 2023 07:21 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Check results via sms

May 31, 2023 07:17 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Lost admit card?

In case, a student lost his or her admit card, they can contact school authorities to share the same on immediate basis.

May 31, 2023 07:14 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Press Conference will begin soon

May 31, 2023 07:13 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Less than an hour left for the results!

May 31, 2023 07:13 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Less than an hour left for the results!

May 31, 2023 07:11 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Check results via Whatsapp

1. Save the contact number 6357300971 on your smartphone with the name “GSEB contact" or any preferred name.

2. Open the WhatsApp application on your smartphone.

3. Locate the chat box for the GSEB contact that you saved.

4. Type your board seat number in the chat box and send the message.

5. Shortly after sending the message, your GSEB 12th Result 2023 mark sheet will appear on the screen.

May 31, 2023 07:09 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Result analysis of science stream

This year 1523 students scored A2, 6,188 students scored B1, 11,984 students scored B2 and 19,135 students scored C1. Morbi is the top-performing district this year.

Rajkot: 82.49 per cent

Surat: 71.15 per cent

Ahmedabad: 69.92 per cent

Vadodara: 65.54 per cent

May 31, 2023 07:07 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Result analysis of science stream

Results were announced on May 2.

In the GSEB 2023 results science, the pass percentage in English medium was 67.18 per cent.

In the Gujarati medium 65.32 per cent students had passed. As many as 27 schools had 100 per cent results.

May 31, 2023 07:05 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Science result was already released by the board

Results were announced on May 2.

In the GSEB 2023 results science, the pass percentage in English medium was 67.18 per cent.

In the Gujarati medium 65.32 per cent students had passed. As many as 27 schools had 100 per cent results.

May 31, 2023 06:55 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: How to check via Digilocker?

Step 1: Download the Digilocker App from App Store or Google Play Store.

Step 2: Create an account using your Aadhaar details.

Step 3: Log in to the app using your mobile number.

Step 4: Choose GSEB Board in the ‘Results’ section and select the 12th Result option.

Step 5: Enter your GSEB seat number.

Step 6: View the subject-wise marks for the Arts or Commerce Stream.

May 31, 2023 06:53 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Unhappy with score?

Those unhappy with their scores will be given the option to apply for a re-evaluation or rechecking process. The Gujarat board will provide all information about the re-evaluation procedure soon after the declaration of the final result. For the re-evaluation process, students will have to submit an essential fee to request the Gujarat board to recheck their answer scripts.

May 31, 2023 06:51 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Check results via Whatsapp

1. Save the contact number 6357300971 on your smartphone with the name “GSEB contact" or any preferred name.

2. Open the WhatsApp application on your smartphone.

3. Locate the chat box for the GSEB contact that you saved.

4. Type your board seat number in the chat box and send the message.

5. Shortly after sending the message, your GSEB 12th Result 2023 mark sheet will appear on the screen.

May 31, 2023 06:49 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Last year percentage

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 86.91 per cent. For boys, the pass percentage was 84.67 per cent whereas for girls, it was 89.23 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage stood at 71.9 per cent, whereas this year it dropped to 65.58 per cent.

May 31, 2023 06:49 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: How many students took the exam

This year, the GSEB witnessed a significant surge in registrations for the Class 12 exams, with nearly 5.91 lakh students appearing for the General stream.

May 31, 2023 06:47 IST

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live: Check results via sms

To check their GSHSEB class or HSC science stream results 2023 via SMS, candidates may Type GJ12SSeat_Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.

Read more

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Education Board (GSHSEB) has declared class 12th arts and commerce result. Students from Gujarat Board can access their results from the official website of the board, gseb.org. To download the state 12th board arts and commerce results, applicants need to submit their roll number, date of birth, and other information on GSEB’s result website.

Gujarat board 12th class exams were administered by GSEB from March 14 to March 29. To pass the Gujarat board 12th arts and commerce exams, students must receive at least 35% overall and in each subject. The board also has a grading system that awards an A1 grade to students who receive 90% or more, an A2 mark to students who receive 90% to 80%, a B1 grade to students who receive 80 to 71 percent, and a B2 grade to students who receive 70 to 61 percent.

The official marksheets will be released by the board after 10 day. It will be sent over to the respective schools from where students will have to collect it. The merit list will also be released soon by GSHSEB. To clear the test, students need to score a minimum of 35 marks or grade D to be declared passed in Gujarat board’s class 12 science stream exam.

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 : How To Check

Step 1: Log on to GSHSEB’s official portal, gseb.org and click on the board website tab

Step 2: Click on the ‘Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 link for Science stream or GUJCET 2023 result’ link.

Step 3: Enter the required login details like the roll number in specified fields.

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: Your GSHSEB Class 12 result 2023 will load on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result or print a copy of it for future use or reference.

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 : How To Check Via SMS

To check their GSHSEB class or HSC science stream results 2023 via SMS, candidates may Type GJ12SSeat_Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.

