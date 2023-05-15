GSEB Result 2023: Gujarat Board Class 10 Results Expected Soon, Check Latest Update

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar is expected to release the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 result 2023 soon. GSHSEB, also known as GSEB, will release the Gujarat Class 10 result on the official website gseb.org. As per reports, the Gujarat Board will declare the Class 10 result in the third week of May. An official confirmation on the date, however, is still awaited.

Students will be able to check their results by entering their seat number or roll number on the portal. Along with the results, GSEB will release the SSC mark sheet. Students will use this Class 10 mark sheet to start applying for further studies or other courses. The original GSEB Class 10 mark sheet will be handed over to students by their schools.

Gujarat Board 10th result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Log on to GSEB’s official portal, gseb.org

Step 2: Search for the Gujarat Board GSEB 10th result 2023 link on the homepage.

Step 3: On clicking the link, students will be navigated to the GSEB results page.

Step 4: Enter the seat number/roll number and submit the details.

Step 6: The Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check and download the GSEB SSC result

Students are advised to cross-check the information on their results as well as mark sheets. In case of any error, they are requested to inform the concerned authorities immediately.

50,3726 out of a total of 7,72,771 students who took the GSHSEB SSC exam in 2022 passed it. Girls outperformed boys in terms of the total number of students who passed the SSC exam administered by the Gujarat board. Boys pass with a pass rate of 84.67 per cent, while girls pass with an average rate of 89.23 per cent.

Surat district had the highest pass rate of 75.64 per cent, while Patan district has the lowest pass rate of 54.29% per cent.12,090 candidates received an A1 grade, 52,992 candidates obtained an A2 grade, 93,602 candidates received B1, and 1,30,097 candidates received B2 grade last year.

To clear the Gujarat SSC exam, students will have to secure at least a Grade ‘D’ in all subjects. Those who get Grades ‘E1’ or ‘E2’ in the subjects can improve their marks by appearing for the GSEB supplementary exams.