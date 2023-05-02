GSEB 12th Result 2023 DECLARED LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board HSC Science Result Out, 65.58% Pass

The online result is not exactly the mark sheet. The printout of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet, however, it cannot be assumed that it is error-free. In case you find any error in the online results, alert the authorities at the earliest. Here’s what to look for in the mark sheet –

Personal details: Students can match their names, exam centre name, date of birth, fathers name and spellings etc from admit card and ensure its correct

Totalling: Calculations including the totaling of marks and percentage calculation should be correct.

Spelling: From the name of the student to the exam centre, everything should be spelled correctly, in case of an error, this could impact future prospects.