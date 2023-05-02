GSEB 12th Result 2023 DECLARED LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board HSC Science Result Out, 65.58% Pass

Published By: Sukanya Nandy
Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 10:56 IST
Gujarat, India
Morbi - 83.22 %
Rajkot - 82.49%
Surat - 71.15 %
Ahmedabad - 69.92 %
Vadodara - 65.54 %
In the GSEB 2023 results science, the pass percentage in the English medium is 67.18%, while the pass percentage in the Gujarati medium is 65.32%.
Re-verification: Students who are not satisfied with their scorecard can opt for re-evaluation or re-verification. Detailed information about this will be available on the official website soon.
Those who receive a Grade E1 or Grade E2 in any subject must show up for the supplementary exams in order to improve their grades. Any score below that will be regarded as a failing grade, and the student will have to retake the exam the following year.
Each grade has a range of marks associated with it. Students need to check that they have been given the right grade. Here is decoding Gujarat Board’s grading system–
100 – 91 marks: A1 grade
90 to 81: A2 Grade
80 to 71: B1 Grade
70 to 61: B2 Grade
60 to 51: C1 Grade
50 to 41: C2 grade
40 to 35: D grade
34 to 21: E1 grade (compartment)
20 to 0: F (fail)
The result is better than the past three years when the exams were held. The pass percentage has seen a slight increase
2023 — 83.22%
2022 – 72.02%
2021 – 100% (exams not held due to Covid-19)
2020 – 71.34%
2019 – 71.9%
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Praful Pansheriya congratulates Gujarat Board students.
The online result is not exactly the mark sheet. The printout of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet, however, it cannot be assumed that it is error-free. In case you find any error in the online results, alert the authorities at the earliest. Here’s what to look for in the mark sheet –
Personal details: Students can match their names, exam centre name, date of birth, fathers name and spellings etc from admit card and ensure its correct
Totalling: Calculations including the totaling of marks and percentage calculation should be correct.
Spelling: From the name of the student to the exam centre, everything should be spelled correctly, in case of an error, this could impact future prospects.
Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB — gseb.org
Step 2: Click on the designated GUJCET 2023 result link
Step 3: Key in the application numbers or other required credentials
Step 4: Download and save the GUJCET 2023 result
GUJCET 2023 was conducted as an offline pen-and-paper-based exam on April 3. This year, more than 1.26 lakh students took the entrance examination…read more
A2: 1523 students
B1: 6,188 students
B2: 11,984 students
C1: 19,135 students
Students can click here to know how to check results.
Open GSHSEB’s official website- gseb.org. and check the results.
Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in
Step 2: Enter a valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’
Step 3: Set your username and password to sign up.
Step 4: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number
Step 5: Go to the Gujarat Board result link
Step 6: Enter required details
Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 1- Open the SMS application and type – HSC(space)SeatNumber
Step 2- Send this SMS to 56263
Step 3: Your result will appear on screen.
OR
To check their GSHSEB class or HSC science stream results 2022 via SMS, candidates may Type GJ12SSeat_Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.
As mentioned by the Gujarat Board, students are asked to confirm their result with their actual printed marksheet issued by board.
Students are advised to enter their seat number and click the option ‘Go’
Step 1: Go to GSEB official website
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: Enter your roll number
Step 4: The result will appear on screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.
In order to clear the Gujarat board class 12th exams, students must get at least a 33 per cent or grade D in each subject.
A1 grades are given to those who receive 91 marks or more, A2 grades to those who receive 91 to 80 marks.
B1 to those who receive 80 to 71 marks, and B2 grades are issued to those who receive 70 to 61 marks.
For the purpose of increasing their marks, those who get an E1 or E2 in a subject are required to take the supplemental tests. A failing mark will be assigned for any score below that, and the student will have to retake the test the following year.
