GSEB 12th Result 2023 DECLARED LIVE Updates: Gujarat Board HSC Science Result Out, 65.58% Pass

GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: In order to clear the Gujarat board class 12th exams, students must get at least a 33 per cent or grade D in each subject. The exams were held from March 14 to 31

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 10:56 IST

Gujarat, India

May 02, 2023 10:56 IST

GSEB HSC result 2023: District-wise pass percentage

Morbi - 83.22 %
Rajkot - 82.49%
Surat - 71.15 %
Ahmedabad - 69.92 %
Vadodara - 65.54 %

May 02, 2023 10:53 IST

GSEB HSC Science Results 2023: English medium students performed better

In the GSEB 2023 results science, the pass percentage in the English medium is 67.18%, while the pass percentage in the Gujarati medium is 65.32%.

May 02, 2023 10:51 IST

GSEB HSC Science Results: 65.58% Pass Exam!

In the GSEB 2023 results science, the pass percentage in the English medium is 67.18%, while the pass percentage in the Gujarati medium is 65.32%.

May 02, 2023 09:39 IST

GSEB HSC Science Results 2023: Morbi Top Performing District!

In the GSEB 2023 results science, the pass percentage in the English medium is 67.18%, while the pass percentage in the Gujarati medium is 65.32%.

May 02, 2023 09:35 IST

GSEB HSC Science Results 2023: Unhappy With Result? What to do

Re-verification: Students who are not satisfied with their scorecard can opt for re-evaluation or re-verification. Detailed information about this will be available on the official website soon.

May 02, 2023 09:32 IST

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: Supplementary Exams

Those who receive a Grade E1 or Grade E2 in any subject must show up for the supplementary exams in order to improve their grades. Any score below that will be regarded as a failing grade, and the student will have to retake the exam the following year.

May 02, 2023 09:31 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Which Grade Means How Many Marks

Each grade has a range of marks associated with it. Students need to check that they have been given the right grade. Here is decoding Gujarat Board’s grading system–

100 – 91 marks: A1 grade

90 to 81: A2 Grade

80 to 71: B1 Grade

70 to 61: B2 Grade

60 to 51: C1 Grade

50 to 41: C2 grade

40 to 35: D grade

34 to 21: E1 grade (compartment)

20 to 0: F (fail)

May 02, 2023 09:31 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Rise in pass percentage

The result is better than the past three years when the exams were held. The pass percentage has seen a slight increase

2023 — 83.22%

2022 – 72.02%

2021 – 100% (exams not held due to Covid-19)

2020 – 71.34%

2019 – 71.9%

May 02, 2023 09:30 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Praful Pansheriya congratulates students

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Praful Pansheriya congratulates Gujarat Board students.

May 02, 2023 09:28 IST

Gujarat Board 12th Result 2023 Out: What to Check on Provisional Marksheet?

The online result is not exactly the mark sheet. The printout of the online result will act as a provisional mark sheet, however, it cannot be assumed that it is error-free. In case you find any error in the online results, alert the authorities at the earliest. Here’s what to look for in the mark sheet –

Personal details: Students can match their names, exam centre name, date of birth, fathers name and spellings etc from admit card and ensure its correct

Totalling: Calculations including the totaling of marks and percentage calculation should be correct.

Spelling: From the name of the student to the exam centre, everything should be spelled correctly, in case of an error, this could impact future prospects.

May 02, 2023 09:25 IST

GUJCET 2023 Results Announced at gseb.org, How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB — gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the designated GUJCET 2023 result link

Step 3: Key in the application numbers or other required credentials

Step 4: Download and save the GUJCET 2023 result

GUJCET 2023 was conducted as an offline pen-and-paper-based exam on April 3. This year, more than 1.26 lakh students took the entrance examination

May 02, 2023 09:25 IST

GBSHSE announces GUJCET result: Website down, Check from What's app

Apart from this, Gujarat Board students can also check their GSEB 12th Science result via WhatsApp. They just need to 
send their seat numbers to 6357300971
. Results can also be checked via SMS. Students need Type GJ12SRoll Number and send it to 5888811. 
May 02, 2023 09:21 IST

May 02, 2023 09:20 IST

Gujarat Board HSC Science result: Students score in 2023

A2: 1523 students
B1: 6,188 students
B2: 11,984 students
C1: 19,135 students

May 02, 2023 09:19 IST

May 02, 2023 09:18 IST

May 02, 2023 09:17 IST

GSEB HSC Science Results 2023: How to check results

Students can click here to know how to check results.

May 02, 2023 09:16 IST

GUJCET Result 2023 Live Updates: Check results from here

Open GSHSEB’s official website- gseb.org. and check the results.

May 02, 2023 09:14 IST

May 02, 2023 09:12 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Check via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Enter a valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’

Step 3: Set your username and password to sign up.

Step 4: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number

Step 5: Go to the Gujarat Board result link

Step 6: Enter required details

Step 7: Your result will be displayed on the screen

May 02, 2023 09:10 IST

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023: Website not working, check via sms

Step 1- Open the SMS application and type – HSC(space)SeatNumber

Step 2- Send this SMS to 56263

Step 3: Your result will appear on screen.

OR

To check their GSHSEB class or HSC science stream results 2022 via SMS, candidates may Type GJ12SSeat_Number and send this to SMS to 58888111.

May 02, 2023 09:06 IST

GSEB 12th Science Result 2023 DECLARED!

May 02, 2023 09:06 IST

GSEB HSC Science Results 2023: Guidelines

As mentioned by the Gujarat Board, students are asked to confirm their result with their actual printed marksheet issued by board.

May 02, 2023 09:01 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: How to check

Students are advised to enter their seat number and click the option ‘Go’

May 02, 2023 09:00 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Result out at gseb.org

The website has opened up the platform to check the results

May 02, 2023 08:58 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Result out

The website has opened up the platform to check the results

May 02, 2023 08:58 IST

May 02, 2023 08:57 IST

May 02, 2023 08:56 IST

May 02, 2023 08:55 IST

GSEB 12th Result 2023: Passing criteria

In order to clear the Gujarat board class 12th exams, students must get at least a 33 per cent or grade D in each subject.

A1 grades are given to those who receive 91 marks or more, A2 grades to those who receive 91 to 80 marks.

B1 to those who receive 80 to 71 marks, and B2 grades are issued to those who receive 70 to 61 marks.

For the purpose of increasing their marks, those who get an E1 or E2 in a subject are required to take the supplemental tests. A failing mark will be assigned for any score below that, and the student will have to retake the test the following year.

GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the scorecards for class 12th science stream students. Students who appeared for the examination can now check their results from the official website, gseb.org. The 12th science result merit list will be released by GSEB soon.

This year, 1,07,663 students registered, and 1,06,347 of them showed up to take the examination. The Gujarat Board raised the overall number of centres, particularly for the class 12 board exams for the science stream and general stream this year. In 2022, a total of 72.02 per cent of students who took the exam passed it.

In order to clear the Gujarat board class 12th exams, students must get at least a 33 per cent or grade D in each subject. Those who get an E1 or E2 in a subject are required to take the supplemental tests. A failing mark will be assigned for any score below that, and the student will have to retake the test the following year. The class 12th board examinations for the Gujarat Board were held from March 14 to 31. The practical exams on the other hand started on February 20 and concluded on February 28.

