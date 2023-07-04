GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2023 Admit Cards Released At gseb.org

The Class 10th and 12th supplementary examination admit cards have been released by the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE), commonly referred to as GSEB on its official website, gseb.org. The Gujarat board has released supplementary hall tickets for the vocational and Sanskrit medium examinations in addition to the GSEB supplementary exam admit card for the Class 12 stream exams. The GSEB hall tickets for the supplementary exams must be picked up by students from their respective schools.

Students who failed in a single subject will be permitted to sit for the Gujarat board supplementary examinations in 2023. The GSEB supplemental test will be held on July 13 from 3 PM.

GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam Admit Card: How To Download

Schools will need to log in using their index number and registered cellphone number to obtain and access the Class 10, 12, GSEB hall ticket. The GSEB supplementary admit card 2023 can additionally be downloaded with a registered email address as opposed to a phone number

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Step 2: Click the Download GSEB Supplementary Hall Ticket link.

Step 3: Fill out the school index number in the space specified for it.

Step 4: Enter a mobile phone number or email address that has already been registered with the GSHSEB administration.

Step 5: Click the log in link to obtain the One Time Password (OTP) to your registered email address or phone number.

Step 6: The GSEB class 10, 12 supplementary exams admit cards for the respective school will be displayed on the screen

The subject, medium, candidate’s photo, and signature must all be reviewed and checked for any inaccuracies before printing the GSEB hall ticket. The board announced that discrepancies, if any, should be brought to the attention of the GSEB as soon as possible.