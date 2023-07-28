GSEB SSC Supplementary Results Declared At gseb.org, How To Check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the class 10th results at gseb.org. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check by using their seat number at the official portal. The GSEB examination was conducted from July 10 to July 14, 2023. As reported by media, 1,53,394 candidates appeared for the GSEB Supplementary examination. From the total, 40,880 candidates aced the board exam leaving other students to repeat the class.

Here are some of the ways through which students can check their results:

GSEB 10TH RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Go to GSEB official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number

Step 4: The result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference.

GSEB 10TH RESULT 2023: CHECK RESULTS VIA SMS

Step 1- Open the SMS application and type – SSC(space)Seat Number

Step 2- Send this SMS to 56263,

Step 3: Your result will appear on screen.

GSEB 10TH RESULT 2023: CHECK VIA DIGILOCKER

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Enter a valid mobile number and click on the ‘Continue’

Step 3: Set your username and password to sign up.

Step 4: Now enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number

Step 5: Go to the Gujarat Board result link

Step 6: Enter required details