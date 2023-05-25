Gujarat 10th Results 2023: Surat Twins Score 570/600 in GSEB SSC Board Exam

The Gujarat board results for the 10th class have been declared today, May 25 and Surat district has registered maximum number of pass percentage like last year. The total pass percentage of students in class 10 in the Surat district is 76.45% while the lowest result of 40.75% has been declared in Dahod district. Amid this all the excitement for results, one surprising thing came out in a school in Surat where two identical twins scored identical marks as well. These marks of these twin brothers have been the talk of the town and everyone discussing their achievements.

GSEB SSC Result 2023 Live

Advertisement

These two students of Bhakti International School, located on the outskirts of Surat, have brought laurels to the school along with their families. The names of these two students are Rudra and Rutva. Both of them have secured 95.50 per cent marks with 570 marks out of 600. The result of twin children from a family which is associated with the city’s textile business has left people in surprise. Their close resemblance has reflected in their marks achieved in the 10th board exams too.

These two twins were studying together in the same class in the same school in Surat. As they have worked hard for the 10th exam for the whole year, their results are also in the same grade. To achieve this result, both have stayed away from using mobile phones and focus on their studies and now they want to make their career in the field of computer science.

Surprisingly, both the brothers look alike and wear the same clothes. This resemblance has reflected in their achievement too when their results declared showing a great similarity.

Their family and school, both are extremely happy with their results. These brothers used to revise in the same class sitting on the same bench. Both solved each other’s questions and surprised everyone by scoring this result. Happiness seems to be spread all over the school after the results.