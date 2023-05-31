Gujarat Board 12th Arts, Commerce Results 2023 Today, Check Last Year's Pass Percentage

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the Class 12 General Stream 2023 results today, May 31. The official declaration of the results will take place through a press conference scheduled for 8 am. Once released, the result link will be published on the official website – gseb.org. Gujarat Board declared Class 12 Science stream results on May 2.

GSEB HSC 12th Arts Commerce Result 2023 Live Updates

This year, the GSEB witnessed a significant surge in registrations for the Class 12 exams, with nearly 5.91 lakh students appearing for the General stream. The passing mark to qualify for the GSEB HSC exam is 33 per cent. Only those students who are successful in scoring equal to or more than the given passing marks in the Commerce and Arts stream as per the GSEB HSC Result 2023 shall be considered qualified and receives the passing certificate.

Gujarat Board 12th Results 2023: Check Last Year’s Pass Percentage

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 86.91 per cent. For boys, the pass percentage was 84.67 per cent whereas for girls, it was 89.23 per cent. In 2019, the pass percentage stood at 71.9 per cent, whereas this year it dropped to 65.58 per cent.

Gujarat Board 12th Results 2023: How to Check

1. Go to the official website of the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), which is gseb.org.

2. Locate and click on the “Result" tab on the website.

3. A new window will open where you need to enter your registration number or roll number.

4. After entering the required information, click on the submit or search button.

5. The GSEB Arts Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Gujarat Board 12th Results 2023: How to Check via SMS

1. Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.

2. Type the SMS in the following format: GJ12SSeat Number.

3. Send the message to 58888111.

4. Shortly after sending the message, you will receive an SMS containing the Gujarat Board 12th Result on the same number.

Gujarat Board 12th Results 2023: How to Check via WhatsApp

1. Save the contact number 6357300971 on your smartphone with the name “GSEB contact" or any preferred name.

2. Open the WhatsApp application on your smartphone.

3. Locate the chat box for the GSEB contact that you saved.

4. Type your board seat number in the chat box and send the message.

5. Shortly after sending the message, your GSEB 12th Result 2023 mark sheet will appear on the screen.