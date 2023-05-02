Gujarat Board 12th (HSC) Result 2023 Announced: How to Check Marks Online, via SMS, DigiLocker

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB), Gandhinagar has announced the class 12 science stream results on May 2. Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board 12th examinations can check the results via SMS, and through the Digilocker app, once out. Students can also visit gseb.org to check their HSC marks.

GSEB 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates

The Gujarat Board 12th Science stream results can also be checked on WhatsApp. Candidates need to text their seat number to 6357300971. The Gujarat 12th exams were conducted between March 14 and March 25. The Gujarat Higher Secondary Board conducted the 12th examination for a total of 1,06,347 students. Meanwhile, 1,07,663 students registered for the examination.

Gujarat Board HSC Results 2023: How to check

Step 1: Open GSHSEB’s official website- gseb.org.

Step 2: Select the Gujarat Board HSC Result 2023 link option on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill up the blanks with the necessary login information, such as your roll number.

Step 4: Select Submit from the menu.

Step 5: The Class 12 GSHSEB result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the results to your computer or print a copy for future reference.

Gujarat Board HSC Results 2023: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Open the messages on your phones.

Step 2: Send a text message GJ12SSeat_Number.

Step 3: Send the message to 58888111.

Step 4: You will receive your results by SMS after some time.

Gujarat Board HSC Results 2023: How to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the registration link.

Step 3: Type in your mobile number and press the ‘Continue’ button.

Step 4: Use the one-time password that has been sent to the registered mobile number to validate your identity.

Step 5: Set your username and password to register in the Digilocker app. For future logins, keep your Digilocker username and password secure.

Step 6: Now, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Step 7: Choose from the available registration options.

Step 8: Log in to DigiLocker with your registered username and password to save your documents.

Step 9: Open the link for the Gujarat Board results.

Step 10: Enter the needed information.

Step 11: The screen will show your results. Download a copy for future use.

Gujarat Board HSC Results 2023: Passing Marks

The minimal passing score for the Gujarat Class 12 exams is 33 per cent across all subjects. Students may request a re-evaluation if they are dissatisfied with the results. Students who receive grades below 33 percent must take the compartment test in order to advance to the next level.

Furthermore, students in class 12th Gujarati medium science stream students will get two marks extra in their physics examination. While class 12th science stream English and Hindi medium students will get one extra mark in their physics examination. This is due to errors in the question papers.

