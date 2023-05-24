Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2023 Tomorrow, Last Year Pass Percentage

The GSEB Class 10 Exams 2023, conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), are soon going to announce the results on the official website www.gseb.org. The board will release the results tomorrow, May 25 at 8 AM. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage and other statistics for the current academic session will also be released. Last year’s overall pass percentage was recorded at 65.18%.

As per the Gujarat Board’s official website, in 2021, all the students passed the examination. In 2020, the pass percentage was 60.64 percent followed by 66.97 percent in 2019. In 2018, the pass percentage was 67.5, in 2017 it was pegged at 68.24 percent followed by 67.06 percent in 2016 and 54.42 percent in 2015.

Approximately 8 lakh students who registered for the Gujarat Secondary School Certificate Examinations, held in March, are eagerly waiting for the result announcement. In order to pass the Gujarat Education Board’s 10th board exam, students need to obtain a minimum of 33% marks in the GSEB 10th Result 2023. It is necessary to achieve passing marks in each subject as well as in the overall aggregate to clear the examinations successfully.

GSEB 10th Result 2023: How to check result Online

1. Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board, www.gseb.org.

2. Look for the “GSEB 10th Result 2023" link on the homepage and click on it.

3. Enter your seat number on the login page.

4. After entering the required details, click on the submit button.

5. The Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download the result and take a printout.

GSEB 10th Result 2023: Re-checking, Supplementary exams

For the verification and rechecking of exam sheets in the Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023, students will be required to pay the following application fees based on the fee structure of the previous year:

- For mark verification: Rs. 100 per subject

- For rechecking of answer sheets: Rs. 300 per subject

These fees are applicable for each subject for which a student requests verification or rechecking of their marks in the Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023.

The Gujarat Board will conduct supplementary exams for Class 10 students who fail to qualify in one or two subjects in the GSEB 10th Result 2023. Separate application forms will be provided for students to apply for the supplementary exams. These forms will be made available online after the release of the GSEB 10th Result 2023. The dates for the Gujarat Board supplementary exams are anticipated to be announced in July 2023. The results of the compartment exams are expected to be declared in August 2023. The supplementary exams provide students with a second chance to improve their performance and qualify in the subjects they couldn’t pass initially.