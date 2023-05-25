Gujarat Board Class 10 Result To Release Today; Websites To Check SSC Result

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) successfully conducted the GSEB Class 10 Exams from March 14 to March 28 this year. The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam hold significant importance in the academic journey of students. With over 1 lakh candidates eagerly waiting, the GSEB Class 10 results 2023 will be announced today at 8 AM.

Once released, the Gujarat Board 10th result will be available online on gseb.org and gsebeservice.com. To check the GSEB Class 10 Result 2023, students will need to enter their roll number or seat number, so it is advised to keep the exam admit card handy. The SSC result will include subject-wise marks, percentiles, grades, and other important details, providing a comprehensive overview of the student’s performance.

GSHSEB Class 10 result 2023: How to check result online

Step 1: Visit Gujarat Board’s official website - www.gseb.org.

Step 2: On the main page, click on the “GSEB SSC/Class 10 Result 2023" link.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen wherein; students will have to enter their seat number in the space given.

Step 4: Press the “Submit" button.

Step 5: The Gujarat Board 10th Result 2023 will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Download the Gujarat SSC result and keep a printout of it.

Students will have no trouble accessing the GSEB Class 10 Result 2023 online. It is crucial for them to save the downloaded result for future reference. Moreover, it is important to note that the original GSEB 10th certificate and mark sheet will be distributed to students through their respective schools.

The Gujarat Class 10 mark sheet will provide comprehensive information, including the candidate’s name, seat number, subject-wise grades, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, qualifying status, percentile rank, and overall grade. These details play a vital role in assessing the student’s performance and academic accomplishments.

GSEB 10th Result 2023: Steps To Check Through SMS

-Go to the SMS application or the inbox on your mobile phone.

-Compose a new SMS in the format required: SSC Seat Number.

-Send the SMS to the number 56263.

-Within a few seconds of sending the SMS, the GSEB 10th Result 2023 will be sent to your phone as an SMS.