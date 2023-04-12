Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Answer Key Out, Know How to Raise Objections

The Gujarat School Education Board (GSEB) has issued the Gujarat board class 12 answer key 2023 for students in the science stream at the official website, gsebeservice.com. The GSEB 12th science answer keys have been released by the board for the mathematics, chemistry, physical science, and life science exams.

The Gujarat board class 12 examinations were conducted from March 15 to March 31 and the practical exams began on February 20 and concluded on February 28. Students must receive at least 33 per cent scores in each subject in order to pass the exams. Those who took the Gujarat board class 12 science exams can now access the answer key and evaluate their potential scores to determine their performance in the exams. Additionally, the candidates have until April 15 to submit their objections, as per the board’s directive.

GSEB CLASS 12 SCIENCE ANSWER KEY: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

STEP 1: Go to gsebeservice.com, the GSEB’s official website.

STEP 2: On the Home Page, select the GSEB HSC Science Answer Key 2023 link under the New Highlights section.

STEP 3: Download the answer keys and save it for future reference.

GSEB CLASS 12 SCIENCE ANSWER KEY: How to Raise Objection

The Gujarat board has stated that each objection will require a separate form and be accompanied by documentation, in accordance with the requirements for raising objections against the Gujarat Board Class 12 HSC science answer key. The fee for raising objections is Rs 500 per challenge. Candidates can send their objections via email to gsebsciencekey@gmail.com and the representation should be sent along with a copy of the paid fee receipt. The candidate will receive a fee refund from GSEB if their objections are deemed to be valid. It’s important to remember that no objections will be entertained unless they are accompanied by valid documentation.

The Gujarat School Education Board had increased the overall number of centres for the class 12 general stream and science stream board exams in 2023 in particular. This year, 1.07 lakh class 10 and class 12 students took their board exams at various examination centres across Ahmedabad. In 2022, a total of 97,000 students took the class 10 and class 12 board exams.

