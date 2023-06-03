Gujarat Board Initiates Registration For Class 10 Supplementary Exam; Deets Inside

The Gujarat State Education Board has initiated the online registration process for the GSEB 10th supplementary exam 2023. Students who have failed in one or two subjects in the GSEB SSC Result 2023 have the opportunity to appear in the supplementary examination. The application link for the GSEB 10th Supplementary Exam 2023 can be accessed on the official website gseb.org.

Candidates can submit their applications for the GSEB SSC supplementary exam until June 8. It is important to note that there is no fee for women and physically challenged candidates participating in the GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam.

Although the specific dates for the 10th Supplementary Exam have not yet been announced by the board, it is anticipated that the SSC compartment exam timetable will be released in the last week of June.

Tentatively, the Gujarat Board 10th Supplementary Exam Result is expected to be published in July 2023. Previously, the GSEB 10th result 2023 was announced on May 25 at 7:50 am. The GSEB SSC exam was conducted from March 14 to March 28.

Important Dates for GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2023:

- GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam Application Window: June 1 to June 8, 2023

- Tentative Supplementary Exam Date: July 2023

- Tentative GSEB SSC Supplementary Result: July 2023

GSEB SSC Supplementary Registration 2023 Process

The application form for the GSEB SSC Purak Pariksha 2023 will be made available a few months after the announcement of the GSEB SSC result 2023. Students who wish to appear in the compartment examination must complete the application form submission process. To successfully fill out the application form, students should follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official GSEB website.

Step 2: Locate and click on the GSEB SSC Purak Pariksha Application Form.

Step 3: Provide the required login details.

Step 4: Complete the payment of examination fees.

Step 5: Download the application form and submit it as instructed.