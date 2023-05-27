Gujarat Board Results 2023: GSEB 12th Result Expected Soon at gseb.org, How to Check

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is gearing up to release the Gujarat 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2023. Students will soon be able to check their GSEB Class 12 Arts and Commerce Results this year on the official website at gseb.org. To download the state 12th board arts and commerce results, candidates need to submit their roll number, date of birth, and other information on GSEB’s result website.

GSEB announced the 12th board result for the science stream on May 3 at 9 am. Currently, lakhs of students who appeared for the arts and commerce stream are eagerly waiting for their results to be declared. The Gujarat 12th results are expected to be released by the end of May, according to reports. However, an official confirmation on the date of the GSEB 12th result is still awaited. GSEB conducted the Gujarat board 12th exams from March 14 to March 29.

GSEB 12th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Result’ section and click on ‘GSEB 12th Result 2023’ link.

Step 3: To access the result, enter your roll number and date of birth on the login window. Then click submit in the result box.

Step 4: The Gujarat board 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: View the result carefully and download the page.

Step 6: For future reference, keep a print out of the GSEB 12th Result 2023.

Students can also access their GSEB HSC result 2023 via SMS, if the website crashes or there is a server problem. To download the results, students have to type “GJ12S" followed by a space and then the respective seat number. They have to send the typed message to 58888111. Within a few seconds, students will receive their GSEB 12th results on their phones.

Students should secure at least 35 per cent marks in every subject to pass the Gujarat board 12th exams. Those unhappy with their scores, will be given an option to apply for a re-evaluation or rechecking process. The Gujarat board will provide all information about the re-evaluation procedure soon after declaration of the final result. For the re-evaluation process, students will have to submit an essential fee to request the Gujarat board to recheck their answer scripts.